Author Holly Crawford’s New Book, "Harley Hare and the Pie-Eating Contest," Follows a Greedy and Mischievous Rabbit Who Learns the Importance of Patience
Recent release “Harley Hare and the Pie-Eating Contest” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Holly Crawford is an adorable story that centers around Harley Hare, an impatient rabbit who steals pies all over town because he simply can’t wait for the big pie eating contest. Despite nearly ruining the town’s big celebration, Harley learns his lesson, and everyone manages to have fun.
Aurora, CO, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Holly Crawford, a loving grandmother whose passion is helping children to learn and grow, has completed her new book, “Harley Hare and the Pie-Eating Contest”: a charming story about a rabbit named Harley who nearly ruins his town’s big picnic celebration after stealing everyone’s pies to eat all on his own.
Author Holly Crawford’s interest in writing children’s books started while she was working in a daycare center. She would often read books to the children and loved seeing the smiles on their faces as they listened to each tale or read their own stories. The author knew there could always be more stories for children to be excited about, so she set about writing her own books that children from all over could enjoy.
“Meet Harley Hare, a silly ole rabbit who always has to learn from life’s lessons,” writes Holly. “In this story, Harley learns that patience is a virtue and that being impatient can ruin your day.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Holly Crawford’s engaging tale is sure to delight readers of all ages with its valuable lessons and colorful illustrations that help to bring the author’s tale to life. Perfect for readers of all ages, Holly shares “Harley Hare and the Pie-Eating Contest” in the hope of resonating with young readers and inspiring them to develop a love of reading.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Harley Hare and the Pie-Eating Contest" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
