Author Holly Crawford’s New Book, "Harley Hare and the Pie-Eating Contest," Follows a Greedy and Mischievous Rabbit Who Learns the Importance of Patience

Recent release “Harley Hare and the Pie-Eating Contest” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Holly Crawford is an adorable story that centers around Harley Hare, an impatient rabbit who steals pies all over town because he simply can’t wait for the big pie eating contest. Despite nearly ruining the town’s big celebration, Harley learns his lesson, and everyone manages to have fun.