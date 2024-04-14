Pop-Up Comedy Club Brings NYC Headliner to Cleveland to Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

Secret Society Comedy presents a night of laughs with headliner Jourdain Fisher (The Tonight Show), benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. Join us for a unique comedy club experience at the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, featuring gourmet dinner options and a cash bar. Proceeds support after-school programs for kids. Tickets available at secretbgcneo.eventbrite.com.