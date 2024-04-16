OnLabs Infotech Announces Major Update to Augmentally: Dyslexia Reader

OnLabs Infotech is excited to announce the launch of a new version of their popular app, Augmentally: Dyslexia Reader, now equipped with cutting-edge Generative AI and the latest iOS technologies. This revolutionary update is designed to significantly enhance reading experiences for individuals with dyslexia, featuring premium voice options and a 24/7 virtual tutor.