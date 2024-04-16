New Release from HGBM & Marjorie Joseph
Springfield, OH, April 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Now Available for Pre-Order. Of Weight Loss & Witches by Marjorie Joseph.
Evaniese Spencer is indeed beautiful. She also has a lot going for her. However, there are so many issues bogging her down. Not only is she overweight, but she's unappreciated, overworked and underpaid at her job. Furthermore, she's belittled in her personal relationships. Displeased with the trajectory of her life, she resolves to make a change.
Over the years, Marjorie Joseph has partnered with her Heavenly Father, and has penned a number of unique stories and experiences. Her journey as an author has led her far away from the course she would have chosen for herself. Writing is no longer a hobby or pastime. It is a God-given ministry with the potential to impact lives for the better one reader at a time. She sees writing as a tool given to her by God for the purpose of reaching the lost for Christ, and to offer hope to those who know Him as their Lord.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please contact Rebecca Benston by email at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Evaniese Spencer is indeed beautiful. She also has a lot going for her. However, there are so many issues bogging her down. Not only is she overweight, but she's unappreciated, overworked and underpaid at her job. Furthermore, she's belittled in her personal relationships. Displeased with the trajectory of her life, she resolves to make a change.
Over the years, Marjorie Joseph has partnered with her Heavenly Father, and has penned a number of unique stories and experiences. Her journey as an author has led her far away from the course she would have chosen for herself. Writing is no longer a hobby or pastime. It is a God-given ministry with the potential to impact lives for the better one reader at a time. She sees writing as a tool given to her by God for the purpose of reaching the lost for Christ, and to offer hope to those who know Him as their Lord.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please contact Rebecca Benston by email at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Contact
Higher Ground Books & MediaContact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Categories