Announcing YoloLiv Church Tech Summit Live 2024: Shaping the Future of Digital Worship
Hangzhou, China, April 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- YoloLiv, a leading provider of live streaming and video production solutions, is proud to announce the 2024 Church Tech Summit Live, a virtual gathering of church leaders, tech enthusiasts, and ministry professionals from around the world. The event will take place from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM EST on April 30 and will be hosted by YoloLiv.
It’s an online virtual event designed specifically for worship and communication leaders who are interested in leveraging the latest tools and technology for professional live streaming.
It caters to both experienced House of Worship (HoW) professionals and those who are new to online worship, providing valuable advice, tips, and guidance on how to deliver quality content and engage with their congregations effectively in the current world.
The Church Tech Summit Live 2024 will feature a diverse range of speakers including Stephen Ballast (Ballast Media), Grant Norsworthy (More Than Music Mentor), Gary Bettan (Broadfield Distributing Inc), Frank ZHU (YoloLiv), Ben Stapley(The Life Christian Church), and Justin Nava(Cross Waves Church) on topics such as worship video productions, church streaming best practices, online engagement strategies, and much more. Viewers will also have the opportunity to learn from the experts in the field and explore the latest products and services in the Church Tech Marketplace.
Join them for the live virtual event from 10:00 PM to 5:00 PM EST on April 30th. Visit their event webpage and register now: https://www.yololiv.com/church-tech-summit-live
There will be a giveaway by the end of the event. All viewers will get a chance to win YoloBox Ultra, ACCSOON CineView SE, Mevo Start 3-Pack, Aputure Amaran 200x S, KiloView E3, and 6 months of YoloCast Professional Plan.
"We're excited to bring together such a talented and diverse group of speakers and innovators from around the world to share their insights, experiences, and best practices," said Frank Zhu, head of YoloLiv. "The Church Tech Summit Live is a unique opportunity for churches to explore new ideas and approaches to ministry in the digital age."
Registration for the Church Tech Summit 2024 is now open, and it’s free to attend. For more information about the Church Tech Summit Live, including a full list of speakers and event schedule, please visit: https://www.yololiv.com/church-tech-summit-live
About YoloLiv
YoloLiv designs and manufactures high-performance video solutions for broadcasting. It‘s dedicated to providing simple, reliable and cutting-edge products and services to deliver new and innovative ways of live streaming. YoloLiv technology is now used around the world by professionals and amateurs alike to capture and share compelling video content. For more information, please visit www.yololiv.com
To keep up to date with our product updates & latest features, please follow us on:
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/YoloLivTech
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnJNgNNlDLaCiOkfSz_pgMg
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/yololiv/mycompany/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yololivtech/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YoloLivTech
Contact:
Frank Zhu
Head of YoloLiv
frank.zhu@yololiv.com
