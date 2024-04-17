HealthONE Expands Mental Health Access in Metro Denver
New center will provide additional support for community.
Denver, CO, April 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE is pleased to announce the opening of an additional access point for mental health needs with the HealthONE Mental Health Therapy Center. HealthONE is committed to providing expert care and comprehensive support for patients of all ages and this new mental health center will aim to meet the ongoing needs of the community.
The HealthONE Mental Health Therapy Center provides individual and group counseling services in an outpatient, non-hospital-based setting. Their licensed therapists provide effective and holistic services, including:
Personalized, individual and family therapy for adults and adolescents;
Group-based therapy program for adults and adolescents;
Flexible scheduling, including virtual options to accommodate work or school demands;
Referrals to HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center in Aurora for patients; who can benefit from inpatient or intensive outpatient mental health programs.
“It is critically important that we continue expanding access to much needed mental health services throughout greater Denver,” stated Megan Marchetti, LPC, Director of Physician Relations.” Mental healthcare is healthcare, and care close to home has proved to be a model that encourages people to seek support.”
HealthONE Mental Health Therapy Center team members create customized treatment plans for lasting mental wellness. Our programs welcome individuals seeking support with:
Depression
Anxiety
Mood disorders
Grief and loss
Trauma
Life stressors or transitions
Relationship difficulties
HealthONE Mental Health Therapy Center is located at 6169 S Balsam Way in Littleton, near Swedish Medical Center’s Southwest Emergency Room. The clinic offers free consultations, accepts most commercial insurance plans, and is currently welcoming new patients for individual and group counseling programs.
If you or someone you know could benefit from mental health support, call 303.749.3070 or visit www.healthonecares.com/locations/healthone-mental-health-therapy-center for more information.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 14 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company, two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company, and HealthONE was honored by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE network, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, HealthONE Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care, behavioral health and wellness services, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides broad critical care air and ground transportation. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact to the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: https://www.healthonecares.com/about-us/community-impact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
