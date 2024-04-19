Author Lorine Sutherland’s New Book, "The Sweetest Music," is a Beautiful Story About the Importance of Chasing One’s Dreams Even When They Are Afraid to do so

Recent release “The Sweetest Music” from Page Publishing author Lorine Sutherland is a compelling a thought-provoking tale that centers around a young woman who must make the choice to sacrifice her relationship with her family or give up on pursuing her dreams, leading to a difficult decision that will have lasting implications for not only herself but those around her.