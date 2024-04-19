Author Lorine Sutherland’s New Book, "The Sweetest Music," is a Beautiful Story About the Importance of Chasing One’s Dreams Even When They Are Afraid to do so
Recent release “The Sweetest Music” from Page Publishing author Lorine Sutherland is a compelling a thought-provoking tale that centers around a young woman who must make the choice to sacrifice her relationship with her family or give up on pursuing her dreams, leading to a difficult decision that will have lasting implications for not only herself but those around her.
New York, NY, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lorine Sutherland, a loving mother and grandmother who appreciates family togetherness and is passionate about music, has completed her new book, “The Sweetest Music”: a gripping novel that follows the journey of Misty McAnn, a young girl who must deals with the outcome of her choice between her father and her family or the chance to live out her dreams.
“‘The Sweetest Music’ takes you back to your childhood in a world of discipline and judgment,” shares Sutherland. “Through the ages of growth, determination and self-recognition become a main focus as you mature into an adult. There will be trials, disappointments, and regrets we learn to accept and accommodate through our youth into adulthood. In a time when we want to please our family and make them proud of our every decision and endeavor comes misunderstanding and lack of patience and trust; all the while, we must stay focused on our dreams. The dreams we want to live in that also comes with sacrifice. We will experience childhood happiness.
“A father’s pride to a teenager focused on her hopes and dreams to falling in love with the wrong family and betraying a father’s pride and trust led to making her own way without the support of her family; she lives her dream before she realizes what has happened to find a new meaning of family and support to supplement the pain of being without her family and her love. Through all the sacrifices will came great reward of dreams come true and learning to trust.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lorine Sutherland’s enthralling tale is a poignant and heartfelt story that will resonate with readers from all walks of life who have had a dream of their own, but never felt like they could possibly pursue it. Expertly paced and character-driven, Sutherland weaves a spellbinding tale that will keep the pages turning as Misty learns to finally take control of her own life, leading to a satisfying conclusion that’s sure to remain with readers.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Sweetest Music” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
