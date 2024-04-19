Author Christian Iheanetu’s New Book, "The Niagra Assignment," is a Captivating Story About the G7’s Resolve to End Prolonged Terror and Criminality
Recent release “The Niagra Assignment” from Page Publishing author Christian Iheanetu follows the G7’s mission to rescue and reclaim their country from the grip of wickedness and evil, perpetuated against the nation and its people by the murderous criminal gang that hijacked the government, enslaved, tortured, and killed its people.
Irvington, NJ, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christian Iheanetu, who lives in New Jersey, has completed his new book, “The Niagra Assignment”: an interesting work that follows Jerry Kingston, an ex-commando, a professional and the exact man for the job. But things later took a different turn when suddenly from nowhere, and without warning, a deadly killer from his past was let loose into the scene. He was now faced with the dangerous task of struggling for his life against Dimitri, a maniac killer of repute.
Author Christian Iheanetu is a healthcare professional as well as a creative and prolific writer. He is the new kid on the block with a banger, “The Niagra Assignment,” happens to be his first officially published work that promises a most exciting reading experience. He is set to complete his second and most brilliant thriller, “The Gift from a Ghost,” by late summer.
Iheanetu writes, “I had decided to completely go off the radar for a while after my last assignment; hence, I proceeded on a long vacation. It was 16:00, and I was all stretched out in an easy beach recliner relaxing in a private beach at the South Pacific. I had also taken Jenny along with me as it was her day off at the casino bar, and the idea of the beach was one well thought out by her. It had been a very warm weather all day, preparatory to early winter, and the temperature around the beach area was just wonderful and very much friendly as I had earlier anticipated it to be. Both calm and peaceful with gentle caressing air that sets off thousands of beds of waves running across the surface of the waters of the beach in a cheerful and rhythmic lap that ends up in gentle splashes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Christian Iheanetu’s engrossing tale takes readers along for Jerry’s mission.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “The Niagra Assignment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
