Author Christian Iheanetu’s New Book, "The Niagra Assignment," is a Captivating Story About the G7’s Resolve to End Prolonged Terror and Criminality

Recent release “The Niagra Assignment” from Page Publishing author Christian Iheanetu follows the G7’s mission to rescue and reclaim their country from the grip of wickedness and evil, perpetuated against the nation and its people by the murderous criminal gang that hijacked the government, enslaved, tortured, and killed its people.