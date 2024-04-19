Author Gary Rothlein’s New Book, "Me and the Mental," is a Memoir About Certain Traumatic Experiences the Author Had Dealt with During Times in Which There Was No Escape
Recent release “Me and the Mental” from Page Publishing author Gary Rothlein is a compelling collection of traumatic moments from the author's late adolescence and early adult years and how each of these situations and experiences have deeply impacted him and lead to a better understanding of himself.
Aurora, CO, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gary Rothlein, who holds an associate of science in business administration degree from Colorado Technical University, has completed his new book, “Me and the Mental”: a poignant and deeply personal autobiographical account of the struggles the author was forced to endure, and how each of these experiences influenced the person he is today.
In “Me and the Mental,” author Gary Rothlein details each of these traumatic experiences documenting how they happened, insights, such as criticisms and personal evaluation, and how those experiences shaped his present. In certainty, there are different setting layouts from where these situations had taken place and, geographically, they occur in the states of California and Colorado. His writings are very descriptive and try to share his message that conflict can happen, and only personal strength can move one forward.
Rothlein shares, “From my later adolescent years to earlier adult years, I had to undergo major breakdown episodes relating to life alterations. These episodes occurred in the years 2015, 2016, and 2018. In every way I can think of, the situations changed a major form of my life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gary Rothlein’s enthralling tale explores how one’s personal behaviors, decision-making, family, and social interactions are all factors that can influence the outcome of traumatic experiences such as the author endured, helping one to either persevere or become victim to such situations. Thought-provoking and emotionally stirring, Rothlein shares his story in the hope of connecting with readers who may be facing similar struggles, helping them to realize they are not alone, and that help is always there for those who seek it.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Me and the Mental” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
