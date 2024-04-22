Author Richard Lee Liddell’s New Book, "An Appalling Betrayal of Trust," is a Potent Work That Features Romance, Deception, and Excitement

Recent release “An Appalling Betrayal of Trust” from Page Publishing author Richard Lee Liddell is a saga about two young people who are inevitably drawn close together like two magnets who eventually become friends with benefits after discovering their hopes, dreams, and aspirations for a promising future together are uniquely aligned with one another.