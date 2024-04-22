Author Richard Lee Liddell’s New Book, "An Appalling Betrayal of Trust," is a Potent Work That Features Romance, Deception, and Excitement
Recent release “An Appalling Betrayal of Trust” from Page Publishing author Richard Lee Liddell is a saga about two young people who are inevitably drawn close together like two magnets who eventually become friends with benefits after discovering their hopes, dreams, and aspirations for a promising future together are uniquely aligned with one another.
Richard Lee Liddell, who was born in a middle-class family during World War 2 in Spokane, Washington in 1943, has completed his new book, "An Appalling Betrayal of Trust": a gripping work that follows a man engaged in pursuing a monumental task of building up a lucrative, cattle enterprise like his forefathers had accomplished in Montana. He gambles and ends up taking a risk in purchasing an old, dilapidated homestead in a land, auction, estate sale which was located within the Panhandle National Forest in northern Idaho.
Author Richard Lee Liddell received his BA degree in History from Eastern Washington University, acquired a Fifth-Year degree in Special Education from the University of Idaho, and subsequently received his MS Degree in Education from Portland State University. While teaching in Kentucky, he earned his Superintendent, Principal, and Supervisor of Instruction credentials from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky. Subsequently, he was accepted into a Ph. D. program in Education at the University of Washington in 1992.
At the same time however, the Department of Defense enticed him to accept a lucrative contractor’s position in high security at the Kitsap Naval Base Bremerton, a position he could not refuse though it meant that he would have to delay his Doctorate ambition. Still, he succeeded in publishing two romance novels.
As an aspiring entrepreneur, he founded several business enterprises which included one at Silverdale, Washington, and two others in the Phoenix suburbs of Tempe, Gilbert, and Chandler, Arizona as a real estate investor and owned and operated a commercial, warehouse business in Chandler, Arizona. As a retiree, he oversees his real-estate properties in Arizona and spends most of his free time now reading, writing, and investing funds in the stock market as a day trader.
Liddell writes, “Following in the footsteps of his Dad, the male protagonist in this story leaves the family farm in Montana in search of property to build a cattle empire like his Dad had accomplished years ago in Montana. As a result, he purchased an old, dilapidated and decrepit, pioneer homestead that desperately needed to be restored, rejuvenated and refurbished from the ground up to resemble its former prominence. This parcel of land consisted of 4500 acres of fertile land nestled down in a valley not far from the Rocky Mountains near the border of Montana and situated in the Panhandle National Forest in northern Idaho. The previous owners had fortunately secured a land-lease agreement with the Department of Interior to lease 2500 acres of adjacent land to the homestead property which would be utilized to graze a herd of Black Angus cattle during the long, summer months. Crops like Alfalfa, Potatoes and soft, white wheat would be the main crops grown on the fertile fields in the lush, valley terrain.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Lee Liddell’s suspenseful tale follows as the lovely debutante in this melodrama enters the picture as an attractive, blond maiden who is a female jockey who is assisting her father in running a horse ranch where they raise, train, breed, and race thoroughbred horses at Emerald Downs near Seattle. This is the story about virtue in peril, dealing with her trials and tribulations in discovering where a girl’s heart and future belong in the tapestry of passion, hope and courage, an inexorable struggle for redemption.
The need to purchase some saddle horses to assist in driving his Black Angus cattle up to the government, range pastures for summer grazing was the primary impetus for the meeting with the female debutante as the rancher desperately needed saddle horses.
One lonely night sleeping alone in the comfort of her bed, she was abruptly awakened by a mysterious intruder who snuck into the bedroom and repeatedly raped her and subsequently disappeared in the darkness without leaving a trace of evidence behind him. As a result, she knew she ought to report the incident to the police and then run quickly off to the local hospital for a medical examination. Investigators would ultimately have to interview all the possible, male suspects who work or reside on both her husband’s and her father’s ranch during the last year.
Regardless, the police would be waiting patiently to receive the DNA results before determining whether the alleged assault was perpetrated as a forcible rape or whether it was an amorous rendezvous for two consenting conspirators who planned, organized, and flawlessly executed a clandestine tryst while the husband was away at a convention.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “An Appalling Betrayal of Trust” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
