Author W.H. Blakley’s New Book, "Moment of the Broken Covenant," Follows a Young Man Who Finds His Life Completely Changed But Could Lose It All with One Wrong Move

Recent release “Moment of the Broken Covenant” from Page Publishing author W.H. Blakley is a fascinating story that centers around Rick Deeter, a young man with a misguided and disappointing life who finds himself unwittingly making a Covenant to re-do his life as he desires. But with this promise comes the caveat that one wrong decision could bring it all tumbling down once again.