Author W.H. Blakley’s New Book, "Moment of the Broken Covenant," Follows a Young Man Who Finds His Life Completely Changed But Could Lose It All with One Wrong Move
Recent release “Moment of the Broken Covenant” from Page Publishing author W.H. Blakley is a fascinating story that centers around Rick Deeter, a young man with a misguided and disappointing life who finds himself unwittingly making a Covenant to re-do his life as he desires. But with this promise comes the caveat that one wrong decision could bring it all tumbling down once again.
New York, NY, April 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- W.H. Blakley has completed his new book, “Moment of the Broken Covenant”: a gripping tale of a young man who gets a miraculous chance at a do-over after leading a dissatisfying existence but must be careful in the choices he makes or he risks losing this new, improved life, and all those he loves.
“What would you do if you got the chance to live your life over again?” writes Blakley. “Rick Deeter might just find out. Unsatisfied with his career choice and miserable with his home life, Rick knows that his current situation is a culmination of choices—some misguided, some due to his own naivety. Regardless of his motivation, he realizes that they were his decisions that brought him to this point. Then one day, on his evening commute as he laments his predicament, he says something. He thinks it’s just a few rambling thoughts, but in fact, he has spoken the words of the Covenant. Now Rick has the chance to make those decisions over again. If he makes the right choices, he will get the life he has always dreamed of, but he also knows that one wrong decision will return him to the life he so desperately wants to escape.”
Published by Page Publishing, W.H. Blakley’s enthralling tale will take readers on a poignant ride as they follow Rick’s journey to maintain his new life or risk losing everything that he’s worked so hard to achieve. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Blakley weaves a character-driven drama that dares to challenge readers at every turn, making them consider what a second chance at life could offer them.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Moment of the Broken Covenant” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
