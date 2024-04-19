Author Raquel Brown’s New Book, "Silent Cry," is a Faith-Based Memoir That Reveals How, with God by Her Side, the Author Found the Strength to Heal from Her Past

Recent release “Silent Cry” from Covenant Books author Raquel Brown is a poignant and captivating novel that recounts the various years of abuse and trauma the author experienced through every phase of her life, how these led her down a path of darkness, and how her faith in God helped to bring her back from the brink.