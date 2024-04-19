Author Raquel Brown’s New Book, "Silent Cry," is a Faith-Based Memoir That Reveals How, with God by Her Side, the Author Found the Strength to Heal from Her Past
Recent release “Silent Cry” from Covenant Books author Raquel Brown is a poignant and captivating novel that recounts the various years of abuse and trauma the author experienced through every phase of her life, how these led her down a path of darkness, and how her faith in God helped to bring her back from the brink.
Gainesville, FL, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Raquel Brown, a loving wife who walks boldly towards her calling from God, has completed her new book, “Silent Cry”: a powerful memoir that describes the difficult challenges and struggles the author faced throughout her life and how, despite all she endured, found a way to heal and move on through her relationship with Christ.
“After all these experiences, I built up hatred in my heart,” writes Raquel. “I grew so cold that I stopped living. I hated everyone who came around me. I became so hateful that I would use every man who came into my life. I lost compassion; it was as if my heart had been replaced with a stone. As I aged, this coldness persisted. I couldn’t feel love. I started relationships but never knew what love was. I’d say ‘I love you,’ but deep in my heart, I couldn’t feel it. For years, I tried to love but couldn’t find the feeling. Because of that, I hurt many good people who came my way. I would break their hearts first because I was scared mine would be broken in the end. Despite the years that passed, the hurt and pain never stopped.
“I took matters into my own hands and lived life the way I thought I should—using people to get what I wanted and then discarding them. I didn’t care anymore; anger had built up inside me. It felt like I was angry at the world. The least little thing would trigger me. The betrayal and pain I’d endured in life had left me heartless and uncaring. But that wasn’t the end of me. God wasn’t done with me yet. I had tried everything in life and failed. Family failed me, friends failed me, people I trusted failed me. But as I got older, my mindset began to shift. I told myself, ‘You’ve tried everything and failed, but there’s one thing you haven’t tried—you haven’t tried Jesus.’”
The author continues, “I share this part of my story to say to you, girls and boys, if you’re going through the same situation that I did, don’t just cry in silence like me.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Raquel Brown’s new book will take readers on an emotionally stirring journey as Raquel bares her soul with every page, weaving an intimate self-portrait through her writings. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Raquel shares her story in the hope of inspiring her readers to look towards Christ in times of trouble, remembering that the Lord provides strength to all those willing to open up to his salvation and glory.
Readers can purchase “Silent Cry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
