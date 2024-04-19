Author Florence D. J. Clarke’s New Book, "Nuggets and...," is a Collection of Inspired Thoughts Intended to Encourage Hearts, Strengthen Resolve, and Lift Spirits

Recent release “Nuggets and...” from Covenant Books author Florence D. J. Clarke contains a series of small snippets of wisdom as well as short stories and ruminations written throughout the author’s years as a minister, collected here in order to help readers discover a newfound sense of faith, spirituality, and inner strength to help them tackle life’s trials and appreciate life’s joys.