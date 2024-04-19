Author Florence D. J. Clarke’s New Book, "Nuggets and...," is a Collection of Inspired Thoughts Intended to Encourage Hearts, Strengthen Resolve, and Lift Spirits
Recent release “Nuggets and...” from Covenant Books author Florence D. J. Clarke contains a series of small snippets of wisdom as well as short stories and ruminations written throughout the author’s years as a minister, collected here in order to help readers discover a newfound sense of faith, spirituality, and inner strength to help them tackle life’s trials and appreciate life’s joys.
Virgina Beach, VA, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Author Florence D. J. Clarke, a loving great-grandmother who was called to Christian ministry after dedicating her early career to education, has completed her new book, “Nuggets and...”: a collection of short stories and ruminations aimed at delivering small nuggets of wisdom to readers in order to help them through their life’s journey, providing strength and courage to overcome whatever challenges are ahead.
Born in Charleston, South Carolina, author Florence D. J. Clarke received a BS in business administration and spent most of her career teaching before being called to the Christian ministry at the AME Zion Church in New London, under the leadership of Rev. Donald W. H. E. Ruffin, as a local preacher. Joining the New England Annual Conference, she was ordained a deacon in 1977 and an elder in 1981. In 1996, the author organized the Clarke Memorial AME Zion Church in Waterford, Connecticut, and, in 2014, after she was appointed pastor of Walls Temple, the two merged to become Walls Clarke Temple AME Zion, New London. Rev. Florence Clarke retired from the pastorate in June 2017 and moved to Virginia Beach in 2021, where she resides near her eldest granddaughter and great-grandchildren.
“After retiring with forty-eight years of experience in ministry, twenty years as a pastor, I now have the time to do what I’ve thought about doing for quite some time: write,” shares Clarke. “To gather the notes I’d written on pages in my Bibles, on pieces of paper tucked away in other books, written on almost anything when a thought came was like panning. Notes that would become thought-provoking and inspirational are notes that I refer to as nuggets. (Some have been extracted from my sermons.)”
The author continues, “In your reading, my spirituality no doubt will manifest itself in some way, but my desire is to let the nuggets be poignant points, reflective of our ordinariness and our humanity, causing nodding in agreement or just saying, ‘Uh-huh.’
“If allowed, the nuggets may fit, some may not, but at least try them on for size.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Author Florence D. J. Clarke’s new book draws upon the author’s own personal experiences in life, as well as her many years as a minister to deliver a stirring and thought-provoking message meant to inspire readers from all walks of life to hold on to their faith in all that they do.
Readers can purchase “Nuggets and...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
