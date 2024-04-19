Author Richard Kapp’s New Book, "Dear David," is a Collection of Letters Holding Valuable Life Lessons That Have Been Passed Down from the Author to His Grandson
Recent release “Dear David: Personal Finance and Life Letters from a Grandfather to a Grandson” from Covenant Books author Richard Kapp is a series of letters from the author that presents expert advice to answer his grandson’s pressing questions about financial matters, social issues, political topics, and life itself.
Greenville, SC, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard Kapp, an engineer currently registered in fourteen states as either a professional engineer, a structural engineer, or a civil engineer, has completed his new book, “Dear David: Personal Finance and Life Letters from a Grandfather to a Grandson”: a collection of letters written from the author to his grandson David that dispenses financial advice as well as life lessons to provide him with the necessary knowledge to navigate his future with confidence.
A graduate of Clemson University, author Richard Kapp holds both a Bachelor of Architecture (BArch, May ’71) and a Master of Science in civil engineering (MSCE, December ’71). He has over fifty years of experience as an engineer and a business owner and still enjoys his work. His five daughters and thirteen grandchildren are spread over South Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia. Currently, the author resides in Greenville, South Carolina, with his loving wife, Karen.
“In the United States, we have freedom of speech, although some people are trying to cancel out some speech because they do not want to hear anything they disagree with,” shares Kapp. “This makes for a very uneducated population, a population that cannot discuss liberal and conservative ideas and come to a unified agreement or a friendly agreement to disagree. And some subjects—like earning and using money and personal responsibility and how to live—that are foundational to our way of life, when they are brought up, people actually get offended as if the speaker is personally attacking how they want to live. Rather, an educated person would want to investigate new ideas or old ideas presented in a new format to be able to understand another person’s thinking.
“My bias is toward conservative social and financial topics, but I am always ready to listen to a discussion of my ideas and the ideas of others to foster dialogue. So sprinkled throughout the letters are commentary on government practices and personal practices as they relate to money—and, occasionally, I get off track. If there are errors in my calculations or money facts, that is my mistake, and I apologize now. If you think there are errors in my expressed opinions, they are my opinions (free speech, remember), and perhaps you need to do some investigation to make sure your opinion is correct for you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard Kapp’s new book is a thought-provoking read that will help readers gain a better understanding on topics and life lessons that are not often taught in school but can help to set one up for great success in life.
Readers can purchase “Dear David: Personal Finance and Life Letters from a Grandfather to a Grandson” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
