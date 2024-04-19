Author Richard Kapp’s New Book, "Dear David," is a Collection of Letters Holding Valuable Life Lessons That Have Been Passed Down from the Author to His Grandson

Recent release “Dear David: Personal Finance and Life Letters from a Grandfather to a Grandson” from Covenant Books author Richard Kapp is a series of letters from the author that presents expert advice to answer his grandson’s pressing questions about financial matters, social issues, political topics, and life itself.