Author Kimberly Moffitt’s New Book, "Therapy Sessions," is a Powerful Collection of Poetry Spanning Two Decades and Covering Many of Life’s Most Difficult Questions
Recent release “Therapy Sessions” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kimberly Moffitt is an intimate and emotional poetry collection that breathtakingly explores love, depression, fantasy, and religion.
Everett, WA, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Moffitt, who has been a stay-at-home parent to four neurodivergent kids for the past nine years, has completed her new book, “Therapy Sessions”: a compelling work that shares the exploration of difficult questions and emotions.
Author Kimberly Moffitt has been writing poems since high school. Her background is in history and anthropology. She is a Southern transplant living in the Pacific Northwest. A dyed-in-the-wool geek, she and her family enjoy various fandoms and live with two spoiled cats and two snakes.
“Therapy Sessions” features poems including “Contemplation of Love,” “Masque of Death,” “So Much to Ask,” “The Screamer,” “Visit from the End,” “Were It So Simple,” “Wooden Beauty,” “Empty Heart,” and many more.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kimberly Moffitt’s immersive work takes readers on a journey from fairy-tale images to the hard parts of life that people don’t like to discuss.
Readers who wish to experience this contemplative work can purchase “Therapy Sessions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
