Author Ann Nielbryson’s New Book, "Grandma Love from a Distance," is a Delightfully Charming Children’s Story About the Endless Love of Grandparents
Recent release “Grandma Love from a Distance” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ann Nielbryson book talks about the great relationship and love grandparents and grandchildren can have and share even from a distance.
New York, NY, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ann Nielbryson has completed her new book, “Grandma Love from a Distance”: an engaging children’s story that reminds readers grandparents must not always be physically present to make a great impact in the lives of their grandchildren.
Author Ann Nielbryson writes, “My grandma always teaches me the right things to do during our conversations. She tells me to be kind always and always do my best in everything I do. She calls me smart, brave, very creative, ambitious, unique, hardworking, diligent, and so many more. She always tells me I am the best.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ann Nielbryson’s heartwarming tale shows how grandparents can make the best use of every opportunity they have to contribute massively to the well-being of their grandchildren and enjoy the love of their grandchildren.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Grandma Love from a Distance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
