Author Eugene Perkins’ New Book, "John Starr and the Rustlers of Terris," is the Story of an Interstellar Lawman Investigating Missing Cattle and Ranchers
Recent release “John Starr and the Rustlers of Terris” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eugene Perkins is the story of John Starr, a lawkeeper assigned to a case of theft, secrets, and murder.
Logan, UT, April 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eugene Perkins, the oldest of ten, has worn many hats throughout his long life and currently is writing, and has completed his new book, “John Starr and the Rustlers of Terris”: a gripping story set on the distant planet of Terris, where ranchers are raising native livestock known as herdlings, but the herdlings are starting to disappear and the lawkeeper known as John Starr is assigned the case.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eugene Perkins’ adventurous tale has John arrive in the Butte Territory expecting to just search for cattle, but when he finds out that men have been killed, the investigation takes a more sinister turn and it’s up to him to solve the secrets surrounding this town before more lives are lost.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “John Starr and the Rustlers of Terris” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories