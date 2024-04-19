Brian Kery’s New Book, "A True Love," is a Brilliant Collection of Poems Describing the Stirring Journey the Author Experienced Through the Power of Love
New York, NY, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brian Kery has completed his most recent book, “A True Love”: a compelling series of poems and ruminations inspired by the incredible love that the author experienced in his life, and the range of emotions he felt within his very soul while deepening that connection.
“Poetry is more than the written word, it is more than the language of love,” writes Kery. “Poetry is not just the expression of emotions, it is the language of elicited emotion. It is not just a method by which we express our emotions or our devotion, it is a language by which others receive it and experience it. High-brow people will tell you that a well-written poem has met a criteria for grammar, use of metaphor, punctuation and even iambic pentameter. I say to you that a well-written poem is the one that stirs your emotions good or bad and a great one is one that stirs your soul. If you have ever read something that has actually made you laugh or cry, then that was well written. I hope that what you find inside stirs in you, because everything within, I wrote because of her, to stir her, like all that she stirred in me.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brian Kery’s book is a heartfelt and emotionally compelling series that will take readers on a poignant journey through the author’s very soul in order to witness how his love changed his life forever. Expertly crafted and deeply personal, Kery weaves an intimate self-portrait through prose that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A True Love” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
