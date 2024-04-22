"Berti’s Magic," a New Book by A.H. Lipsetz, Tells the True Story of Berti the Puppy and Her Magical Ability to Spark Happiness in Everyone She Meets
Bonita Springs, FL, April 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author A.H. Lipsetz has completed his first book, “Berti’s Magic,” a true story of the author’s wonder at his newest puppy Berti’s extraordinary ability to spread happiness and make people smile, almost as if she is casting a magical spell.
Dr. Lipsetz writes, “If your family has ever gone to pick put a new puppy, or dreamed of having one, you will love learning about how Berti chose her new family, and how she brought magic to their lives.”
Beginning with meeting Berti as a puppy, to how she got her name, their daily walks, and adventures. read how Berti senses whether people and their dogs are feeling happy or sad and, with a lick, a nuzzle or even a dance, applies her magic. Beautifully iIllustrated by artist Catherine Lipsetz Dauer, “Berti’s Magic” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, with characters including “Mr. Vroom,” “Ms. BusyBuggy,” “Mr. and Mrs. VeryTall” and more.
Published by Fulton Books, “Berti’s Magic” is the first children’s book by A.H. Lipsetz who is a lifelong pet owner and devoted book reader to his children & grandchildren. After earning a PhD, Dr. Lipsetz had careers in higher education and the corporate worlds. He is retired and lives in southwest Florida with artist wife Karen and the magical Berti.
