Cody Seaton’s Newly Released "Leading with Integrity: Based on Christian Morals and Values" is an Inspirational Guide to Ethical Leadership
“Leading with Integrity: Based on Christian Morals and Values” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cody Seaton offers practical insights and guidance for leaders who seek to lead with integrity, rooted in Christian principles and values.
Reston, VA, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Leading with Integrity: Based on Christian Morals and Values”: a comprehensive approach to leadership that integrates Christian ethics with practical business strategies. “Leading with Integrity: Based on Christian Morals and Values” is the creation of published author, Cody Seaton, a professional businessman, leader, and disciple of Christ. Born in Amarillo, Texas, and grew up in northeastern New Mexico. Cody returned to Texas after high school, earning an associate degree in Ranch and Feedlot Operations from Clarendon College, a bachelor’s degree in applied arts and sciences, and a master’s degree in business (MBA) from West Texas A & M University.
Seaton shares, “Leading With Integrity provides a common-sense approach to applying Christian principles and values in everyday life. Inspired by the desire to help others, the author uses real-life experience to illustrate the practical hands-on application of skills that will help business owners and managers succeed while maintaining a high level of integrity.
“Focusing on leadership and organizational structure with support from biblical teaching, this book provides a positive guide on how to be a successful leader and live a life of significance. The methods described can be applied on every level, whether you are just beginning your career or a senior executive. The straightforward, common-sense principles can be a benefit to all.
“Integrity is the true measure of a person and the most essential character trait of a good leader. Good moral character and integrity will earn respect and trust among your peers and help you excel in every aspect of life.
“The author provides a refreshing view of how to succeed with honor and integrity in a world of diminishing values and morals. Ranging from large corporations to family and individual development, you will learn how to succeed through open communication and honesty.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cody Seaton’s new book serves as a beacon of light in a world where ethical leadership is increasingly rare. Seaton's down-to-earth writing style and real-life examples make this book accessible to leaders at all levels, from aspiring entrepreneurs to seasoned executives.
Consumers can purchase “Leading with Integrity: Based on Christian Morals and Values” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Leading with Integrity: Based on Christian Morals and Values,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
