Evangelist Bolajoko Olayemi’s Newly Released "Spiritual Prescriptions" is a Powerful Reminder of the Power of Prayer
“Spiritual Prescriptions: Healing for Any Form of Sickness—Exodus 15:26” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evangelist Bolajoko Olayemi is an engaging discussion of key scripture and prayer practices related to overall health and well-being.
Aurora, IL, April 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Spiritual Prescriptions: Healing for Any Form of Sickness—Exodus 15:26”: an encouraging reminder of God’s guiding hand. “Spiritual Prescriptions: Healing for Any Form of Sickness—Exodus 15:26” is the creation of published author, Evangelist Bolajoko Olayemi.
Olayemi shares, “This book is written by divine instructions from God Almighty to as many that are ready to follow His divine protocol. Remember, I say, 'You can never overpray. You can only underpray.' I also want you to know that surely your prayers are not a waste. There is no way someone can fulfill or complete God’s agenda for his or her life without prayer. I assure you, you still have hope in Christ Jesus to live longer.
“Remember these:
· Doctors can only detect what happens to you or what is wrong with any part of your body through their machine, but they can never make it perfect like the way it was before. But Jesus can.
· Doctors can only place you on hospice care and tell you that you have less than six months to live, but Jesus has the final say over you.
See now that I, even I, am he, and there is no god with me: I kill, and I make alive; I wound, and I heal: neither is there any that can deliver out of my hand. (Deut. 32:39)
Jesus can still lend you His life because He has paid for your life.
· Only Jesus is a great physician.
“Bolojoko Olayemi is originally from Nigeria. She is a graduate of business administration. She is an evangelist and missionary with a strong desire for souls winning, a preacher of His word, a coach, and a teacher, alongside the publication of this book, to depopulate the kingdom of darkness and to increase the kingdom of God.
“This makes her first book to be published. To the glory of God, many more are on the way to changing the world for Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist Bolajoko Olayemi’s new book will challenge readers to take an active role in their journey through prayer and determined faith.
Consumers can purchase “Spiritual Prescriptions: Healing for Any Form of Sickness—Exodus 15:26” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spiritual Prescriptions: Healing for Any Form of Sickness—Exodus 15:26,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist Bolajoko Olayemi’s new book will challenge readers to take an active role in their journey through prayer and determined faith.
