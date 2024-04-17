New 17 Cu. Ft. Solar Refrigerator in Stainless Steel is Now Available at Solar Refrigerator Company

Solar Refrigerator Company launches a new solar fridge to add to its catalogue of solar freezers, portable RV refrigerators and solar power equipment. This energy-efficient solar refrigerator offers ample storage in both compartments and is ideal for tiny homes, off-grid living, RVs, solar powered homes, farms and businesses.