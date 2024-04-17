New 17 Cu. Ft. Solar Refrigerator in Stainless Steel is Now Available at Solar Refrigerator Company
Solar Refrigerator Company launches a new solar fridge to add to its catalogue of solar freezers, portable RV refrigerators and solar power equipment. This energy-efficient solar refrigerator offers ample storage in both compartments and is ideal for tiny homes, off-grid living, RVs, solar powered homes, farms and businesses.
Oro Valley, AZ, April 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In an era where sustainability is paramount, innovators are constantly seeking ways to reduce carbon footprints and energy consumption. One such innovation gaining traction is the solar-powered refrigerator.
One of the most significant advantages of solar fridges is their ability to operate off-grid. In remote or underserved areas where access to electricity is limited or unreliable, these refrigerators offer a lifeline. Whether in rural communities, off-grid cabins, or recreational vehicles, solar fridges provide a sustainable solution for preserving food and medications without the need for grid connectivity.
The New 17 cu. ft. DC refrigerator offered by Solar Refrigerator Company has an attractive stainless steel appearance and runs off 24 volts direct current (DC). To operate per day, it requires mono/poly solar panels, 40Ah deep-cycle battery and a 7.5 amp 24v solar charge controller. It can be easily installed with the instructions provided in the manual.
This newly launched addition has a large cooling refrigeration storage on the bottom and freezer compartment on the top, makes it an ideal refrigerator in off- grid homes, boats, farms and for businesses.
Guaranteeing two years of warranty on the product, the company noted that the appliance can be powered by their leading brand of solar batteries, EcoSol Lithium Ion Batteries, which are also currently available at a reduced purchase price. Consumers interested in getting the best value from solar batteries can explore the range of batteries carried by Solar Refrigerator Company, including the 12 and 24v 100AH Lithium-Ion batteries, 12 and 24v 200AH Lithium-Ion batteries, 12 and 24v 60AH Lithium Ion batteries, as well as the 12 and 24v 50AH Lithium Ion batteries. The company also offers solar lithium ion batteries by other brands like Dakota Lithium , Rich Solar and ZPRO Lithium.
Customers can explore Solar Refrigerator Company’s vast solar refrigerator and solar freezer range. Their selection of solar freezers has received several positive reviews, highlighting some of the best-reviewed items, including the 3.8 cu. ft. (108L) solar freezer, the 1.9 cu. ft. (53L) RV refrigerator and the 7.2 cu. ft. (205L) solar freezer. The company’s range of solar freezers also includes options like the 21 cu. ft. (595L) SunStar Solar Freezer and the 15 cu. ft. (425L) SunStar Solar Freezer.
Solar Refrigerator Company also offers solar fridges and freezers made by Dometic, Phocos, SRC and many other top brands. Customers can enjoy great discounts on product prices and shipping by leveraging the ongoing promotional offer.
About Solar Refrigerator Company
Solar Refrigerator Company specializes in providing energy-efficient cooling solutions powered by solar energy. They offer a wide array of products, including solar refrigerators, solar freezers, solar panels, and various types of solar batteries. Additionally, the company supplies inverters, charge controllers, and Danfoss/Secop compressors and controllers, catering to diverse needs. Their products are designed for a range of applications, from home food storage and vaccine storage to use in farms, cabins, offices, boats, RVs, and laboratories worldwide. This commitment to delivering clean energy solutions emphasizes the company's role in promoting sustainability and energy efficiency across the United States and globally.
One of the most significant advantages of solar fridges is their ability to operate off-grid. In remote or underserved areas where access to electricity is limited or unreliable, these refrigerators offer a lifeline. Whether in rural communities, off-grid cabins, or recreational vehicles, solar fridges provide a sustainable solution for preserving food and medications without the need for grid connectivity.
The New 17 cu. ft. DC refrigerator offered by Solar Refrigerator Company has an attractive stainless steel appearance and runs off 24 volts direct current (DC). To operate per day, it requires mono/poly solar panels, 40Ah deep-cycle battery and a 7.5 amp 24v solar charge controller. It can be easily installed with the instructions provided in the manual.
This newly launched addition has a large cooling refrigeration storage on the bottom and freezer compartment on the top, makes it an ideal refrigerator in off- grid homes, boats, farms and for businesses.
Guaranteeing two years of warranty on the product, the company noted that the appliance can be powered by their leading brand of solar batteries, EcoSol Lithium Ion Batteries, which are also currently available at a reduced purchase price. Consumers interested in getting the best value from solar batteries can explore the range of batteries carried by Solar Refrigerator Company, including the 12 and 24v 100AH Lithium-Ion batteries, 12 and 24v 200AH Lithium-Ion batteries, 12 and 24v 60AH Lithium Ion batteries, as well as the 12 and 24v 50AH Lithium Ion batteries. The company also offers solar lithium ion batteries by other brands like Dakota Lithium , Rich Solar and ZPRO Lithium.
Customers can explore Solar Refrigerator Company’s vast solar refrigerator and solar freezer range. Their selection of solar freezers has received several positive reviews, highlighting some of the best-reviewed items, including the 3.8 cu. ft. (108L) solar freezer, the 1.9 cu. ft. (53L) RV refrigerator and the 7.2 cu. ft. (205L) solar freezer. The company’s range of solar freezers also includes options like the 21 cu. ft. (595L) SunStar Solar Freezer and the 15 cu. ft. (425L) SunStar Solar Freezer.
Solar Refrigerator Company also offers solar fridges and freezers made by Dometic, Phocos, SRC and many other top brands. Customers can enjoy great discounts on product prices and shipping by leveraging the ongoing promotional offer.
About Solar Refrigerator Company
Solar Refrigerator Company specializes in providing energy-efficient cooling solutions powered by solar energy. They offer a wide array of products, including solar refrigerators, solar freezers, solar panels, and various types of solar batteries. Additionally, the company supplies inverters, charge controllers, and Danfoss/Secop compressors and controllers, catering to diverse needs. Their products are designed for a range of applications, from home food storage and vaccine storage to use in farms, cabins, offices, boats, RVs, and laboratories worldwide. This commitment to delivering clean energy solutions emphasizes the company's role in promoting sustainability and energy efficiency across the United States and globally.
Contact
Solar Refrigerator CompanyContact
Colin Smith
520-200-7330
www.solarrefrigerator.com
Colin Smith
520-200-7330
www.solarrefrigerator.com
Categories