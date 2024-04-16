Tamu Chambers Chosen as a Woman of the Month for March 2024 by P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Albany, NY, April 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tamu Chambers of Albany, New York, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for March 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.
About Tamu Chambers
Chambers has been a professor in the Department of Education and Social Sciences at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, NY, for more than 20 years. Throughout her career, she has taught Sociology, Ethnic Studies, African and African-American History, both online and in the classroom. She earned an M.S. degree at the SUNY at Albany and a B.A. degree at the College of Saint Rose, also in Albany. In the 1990s, Chambers co-founded the Diversity Enrichment Program at Russell Sage College in Troy and continues to design curriculum and deliver diversity programs for various organizations throughout New York’s Capital Region and the State University of New York (SUNY). At HVCC, she founded and is an advisor to Sister In Cynch, a student club dedicated to offering programs and experiences that embrace diversity, and increase social and cultural awareness on and off campus. Tamu Chambers is a professor of sociology at Hudson Valley Community College. She also teaches courses on Cultural Diversity in American Society, African History, and African American History. During college, Chambers worked as a professional model and make-up artist and founded Image Consultant International Modeling Agency.
Also an author, Chambers's published works include “Understanding and Overcoming Adversity,” “21st Century Anthology: Higher Education, Pride, Purpose, and Passion,” “KWANZAA A Celebration of Family, Community and Culture” and “An American Tragedy: Katrina’s Closet.”
A recipient of many honors, Chambers has received awards including the 2014 Hudson Valley Community College – Muslim Student Association Certificate of Honors and Awards - Exceptional Dedication in Advising and Mentoring; the 2013 World-Wide Book Drive Award; the 2010-2011 – “Who’s Who in North America – biographies of most accomplished educators who are making communities; Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges; and Who’s Who Among Americans Teachers – Honoring Our Nation’s Most Respective. She was also recognized by the NAACP – Albany New York for her contributions to improving the quality of life in the African American Region.
Chambers is affiliated with the American Association of University Professors; the National Association of Black Women Historians; the National Education Association (NEA); the State University of New York – SUNY Systems Committee Member – Office of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion; the United University Professions – State of New York Empire State College – Center for Distance (learning member and former delegate); and a committee member on the Faculty Council of Community Colleges. Tamu received her M.A. in the History of Africa and her M.S. in Women’s Studies. She has been featured as a public speaker for television and served as a producer of women's history programs and societal issues.
For more information, visit: https://theprofessorschambers.com/professor-advisor/coursevideos/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
