Join Local Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling for an Inspiring Event and Purchase Her New Children's Picture Book Series, "The Frizz Girls," at the Locally Made Event

Bowling Green, KY, April 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Join Local Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling for an Inspiring Event and Purchase Her New Children's Picture Book Series, "The Frizz Girls," at the Locally Made: Authors & Creators of Kentucky gathering hosted by the Warren County Public Library Bob Kirby Branch in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Join Local Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling for an inspiring event and purchase her new children's picture book series, "The Frizz Girls," at the Locally Made: Authors & Creators of Kentucky gathering hosted by the Warren County Public Library Bob Kirby Branch in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Stacy Schilling, a talented local author and illustrator, invites you to immerse yourself in the world of "The Frizz Girls," a captivating series designed to empower young girls with wavy or curly hair to embrace and nurture their natural curls.
At the event, Stacy will be available for book signings, engaging discussions on her creative process, and answering questions about her journey in producing "The Frizz Girls" series. Kids attending will have the opportunity to enjoy fun activities with activity worksheets and coloring pages related to hair from Stacy's upcoming coloring and activity books. Limited edition bookmarks and stickers will also be available.
Parents and guardians will have an exclusive chance to purchase hardcover copies of the books and the accompanying "The Hair Chronicles Journal," a unique journal featuring 200 pages for tracking hair care routines and experiences. Additional books and merchandise can be found on The Frizz Girls' website.
Attendees can participate in a raffle for a chance to win a specially curated hair care basket featuring products tailored for wavy and curly hair, generously provided by Bounce Curl, Ecoslay, Mop Top, and Tangle Teezer. Please note that these products are intended for wavy, curly, or coily hair types and do not alter straight hair.
"The Frizz Girls" series is deeply rooted in Stacy's personal experiences, aiming to serve as a valuable resource for young readers, promoting self-acceptance and confidence in embracing their unique hair textures.
To show your support for "The Frizz Girls" series and join the movement of fostering self-confidence and hair care education, visit their official website today.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024
Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CST
Location: Bob Kirby Branch, 175 Ironskillet Ct., Bowling Green, KY 41043
Hosted by: Warren County Public Library
For further event details, please refer to The Frizz Girls’ website or Facebook group.
About Stacy Schilling:
Stacy Schilling is a creative visionary and the creator of The Frizz Girls. She empowers young readers to embrace and care for their natural curls. With a deep passion for the visual arts, Stacy has an impressive portfolio, collaborating with prestigious clients like Belkin, Mercedes, NBC, Porsche, and UCLA. Her contributions have garnered numerous awards, establishing her industry reputation. Stacy also taught art and design for over a decade, helping aspiring students excel. She holds bachelor's degrees in Journalism from the University of Kentucky and Graphic Design from Northern Kentucky University, and was recognized on the President's and Scholar's List at NKU. Stacy resides in Bowling Green, KY, teaching design, promoting health and wellness, and pursuing her creative outlets. She is currently working on the third and fourth books in The Frizz Girls series.
About The Frizz Girls Series:
"The Frizz Girls" is a captivating children's picture book series created by Stacy Schilling, designed to inspire self-acceptance and confidence in young readers with wavy or curly hair.
Stacy Schilling
310-571-8318
www.thefrizzgirls.com
