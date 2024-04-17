THINKWARE Launches Its Q200 Dash Cam Featuring Built-in Wi-Fi
The Q200 offers 2K resolution, built-in Wi-Fi, and the latest in sensor and recording technology.
San Francisco, CA, April 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- World-leading dash cam brand THINKWARE has unveiled its latest addition, the Q200 Dash Cam, offering unmatched connectivity and advanced features. Designed for ease of use, the Q200 seamlessly pairs with the THINKWARE Link App via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, providing effortless access to settings and footage.
Key Features:
- 2K Resolution: Enjoy crisp, clear video quality day and night.
- 2-Channel System: Includes front (1440P 30fps) and 360-degree rotating rear (1080p 30fps) camera for comprehensive coverage.
- PurCel Plus-S Image Sensor: Enhances image resolution and extends parking recording time.
- Wide Dynamic Range: Automatically adjusts video settings for optimal image quality in varying light conditions.
- Super Night Vision 2.0: Provides clear footage in low-light conditions.
- Image Signal Processing (ISP) Technology: Enhances video sharpness in low-light situations.
Safety, Surveillance and Parking Features:
- Smart Parking Mode: Monitors surroundings for added security.
- Safety Camera Alert: Alerts drivers to nearby safety cameras.
- Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS): Includes Lane Departure Warning, High-Speed/Urban Forward Collision Warning, and Front Vehicle Departure Warning.
- 24-Hour Parking Monitoring: Activated by hardwiring cable or OBD II power cable, the Q200 includes motion and impact detection for around-the-clock surveillance
- Time-lapse Mode: Allows for continuous recording over extended periods.
Durability, Convenience and Flexibility:
- High-Temperature Protection System: Ensures optimal performance in extreme weather.
- Built-in Supercapacitor: Provides reliable power and safe shutdowns in case of power failure.
- Loop Recording: When storage is reached, the system automatically overwrites the oldest files for uninterrupted recording
- THINKWARE Multiplexer Box: This accessory transforms the Q200 into a multi-channel surveillance system, ideal for fleets and rideshare users, and allows for multiple views of a vehicle.
The THINKWARE Q200 Dash Cam is available on the THINKWARE website, Amazon, Best Buy, and other specialty retailers. Enhance your driving experience and prioritize safety with the Q200.
For more information, visit: https://thinkwarestore.com/us/
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASHCAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dashcams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting its DASH CAM lineup into 17 other countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lineup during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
