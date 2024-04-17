AAEON’s BOXER-8645AI Pairs 8 GMSL2 Interfaces with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Power for AMR and In-Vehicle Deployment
Designed for in-vehicle use and utilizing the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin platform, the new BOXER-8645AI demonstrates AAEON’s commitment to innovating the embedded computing landscape - powered by e-con Systems’ vision solutions.
Taipei, Taiwan, April 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Industry-leading designer and manufacturer of edge AI solutions, AAEON, today introduced a new addition to its rich line of embedded AI systems based on the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ platform, the BOXER-8645AI.
The BOXER-8645AI, which is powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ module, introduces the GMSL2 interface to the BOXER series, equipped with FAKRA connectors to enable up to eight GMSL2 connections for high-speed and wide-bandwidth video transmission.
Partnering with AAEON to provide high-quality peripheral hardware compatible with the BOXER-8645AI is e-con Systems™, a company at the forefront of designing, developing, and manufacturing custom and off-the-shelf camera solutions. As part of the collaboration between the two, the compatibility of e-con Systems’ NileCAM25 Full HD global shutter GMSL2 color camera has been certified to provide full HD resolution with synced images and a latency of 1 millisecond when installed on the BOXER-8645AI.
With the addition of the GMSL2 interface alongside the trusted quality of e-con Systems peripheral hardware, the BOXER-8645AI can achieve extremely low-latency video transmission and increase its inferencing accuracy across a distance of 15 meters. It should be noted that the benefits of this addition are augmented by the system’s NVMe support, which comes via an M.2 2280 M-Key, producing higher data transfer rates and multitasking capabilities for applications dedicated to surveillance, retail, and factory automation.
Notably, the BOXER-8645AI is E-Mark certified and has 9-Axis sensor and GNSS support, which gives credence to its potential use in the AMR sphere. Also conducive to this application field is its broad communication protocol support, which includes a total of four DB-9 ports for isolated CANBus, digital I/O, and two RS-232 (Rx/Tx/CTS/RTS)/RS-485 connections.
Peripheral device support comes in the form of both 10G LAN and GbE LAN interfaces via RJ-45 ports, with the option of adding a further eight GbE LAN ports. Further wired connectivity is available via four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one HDMI 2.0 display output.
As has become standard for AAEON’s AI system range, the BOXER-8645AI offers an M.2 2230 E-Key and M.2 3052 B-Key to give users the option of Wi-Fi and LTE module installation, respectively. Meanwhile, the BOXER-8645AI’s NVMe storage capacity is joined by up to 64GB of eMMC onboard and two 2.5” SATA drives.
In terms of mechanical features, the BOXER-8645AI is built to be incredibly durable. For use in large vehicles such as buses, law enforcement units, or armored cars, the BOXER-8645AI has a wide 9V to 36V power input range with ignition delay on/off function, alongside MIL-STD-810G standard tolerance to shock and vibration.
Able to operate in harsh environmental conditions, the BOXER-8645AI also boasts a wide temperature range of -25°C to 65°C and is E-Mark certified.
“At AAEON we have a philosophy of continual improvement, and this involves not only providing our customers with solutions that feature the most advanced NVIDIA GPU architecture, but also design innovation that grants them features through which to unlock greater potential in their respective markets,” said Alex Hsueh, Associate Vice President of AAEON’s Smart Platform Division. “We recognized the benefits that incorporating GMSL2 technology could bring to the in-vehicle market, and have an established relationship that gives us confidence in the quality of e-con Systems’ products, so we are eager to see how the BOXER-8645AI, in conjunction with the NileCAM25, can help our customers to improve upon the solutions currently available.”
For more information about the BOXER-8645AI, please go visit its product page on the AAEON website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms.
About e-con Systems
Established in 2003, e-con Systems has grown into a leading OEM camera solution provider with a wide global footprint. They provide end-to-end camera solutions like MIPI camera modules, GMSL cameras, USB 3.1 Gen 1 cameras, time of flight cameras, and more. Over the years, they have reimagined how they are used in applications such as retail, medical, industrial, agriculture, smart city, etc.
