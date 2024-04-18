Arizona Publisher Adds Science Fantasy Author to Roster
Brick Cave Media, an Arizona based publisher of Science Fiction, Fantasy and poetry, has acquired the rights to Spider's Wyrd, the debut novel from author Adrienne Bengtson. Writing as Adrienne Miles, Spider's Wyrd is a Science Fantasy novel intended to take the reader into a new universe of Adrienne's creation.
Mesa, AZ, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Starfighter Ulla Thorsdaughter, shot down in the backcountry of the planet that her ship deployed to protect, wants only to get back to civilization so she can get back in the sky. The Fates, having other plans, want to meet her in person. This is the story of how a mid-career starfighter, who already thinks she is hot stuff, must, for her own good and the good of the world where she finds herself, embrace newfound psi skills and become an integral part of a community she knows almost nothing about.
Brick Cave Principal Support Executive Bob Nelson shared, "Adrienne came to our pitch session at the Mesa Book Festival in 2023, and her questions were on point, she showed us she had done some real homework. We were excited to learn more about Spider's Wyrd, and after reading the completed draft and a couple of author/staff meetings we realized Adrienne and her manuscript are a great fit for us."
Slated for release in late 2024/early 2025, Spyder's Wyrd will be available worldwide. Adrienne will be celebrated by Brick Cave with a live virtual event on Tuesday, April 23 at 7pm. The event can be viewed on YouTube Live at Brick Cave Media's YouTube channel.
About Adrienne Bengtson
Adrienne Bengtson, who writes science fantasy as Adrienne Miles, picked back up her lifelong interest in writing after retiring from the U.S. Air Force and a 25-year career as a librarian. She is getting ready to publish her debut novel, Spider’s Wyrd, with Brick Cave Media later this year.
In addition to reading and writing, she enjoys travel, hiking, fiber arts, and doting on her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. She plays Celtic traditional music on the penny whistle and keyless flute, and has been known to play the great Highland bagpipes in public. She lives in Mesa, Arizona, with her husband and their cats.
Learn more at: https://adriennemiles.com
About Brick Cave Media
Brick Cave Media is a book publisher blending traditional publishing acumen with tried and true relationship building to create books that are professionally crafted, fun to read, and impactful to our communities. The organization publishes fantasy, science fiction and poetry and titles are available wherever fine books are sold.
Learn more at https://brickcave.media
Contact
Brick Cave Media, LLCContact
Bob Nelson
(480) 744-3843
www.brickcavemedia.com
