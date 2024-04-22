Author Paul Paris Jr’s New Book, "The Parachute Queen," is the Unlikely Story of a Woman Becoming a Barnstorming Sensation
Recent release “The Parachute Queen” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paul Paris Jr is the real-life story of Abby Simpson, the woman who would go on to become known as The Parachute Queen.
Corinth, TX, April 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paul Paris Jr, a retired USAF pilot and aviation enthusiast, has completed his new book, “The Parachute Queen”: a fascinating look at the true origins of Abby Simpson, a woman who fled her abusive father during the Great Depression and found love with a daredevil and the entertaining world of barnstorming, touring across the country with The Flight Crew.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paul Paris Jr’s thrilling tale really comes into stride after the unfortunate passing of her husband and she is forced to make a difficult choice, and the choice she chooses is to fully embrace the barnstorming lifestyle and becomes one of the most well-known women in the field.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Parachute Queen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
