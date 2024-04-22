Regina J. Shickel’s Newly Released "Levi Finds a Finch" is a Heartwarming Tale of Compassion and Faith

“Levi Finds a Finch” from Christian Faith Publishing author Regina J. Shickel is a touching narrative that unfolds the story of a little pup named Levi, showcasing the power of compassion, family unity, and the protective love of God. Set against the backdrop of beautiful rural Virginia, this book captures the essence of Psalm 91:4, illustrating the warmth and comfort found under the wings of divine love.