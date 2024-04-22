Regina J. Shickel’s Newly Released "Levi Finds a Finch" is a Heartwarming Tale of Compassion and Faith
“Levi Finds a Finch” from Christian Faith Publishing author Regina J. Shickel is a touching narrative that unfolds the story of a little pup named Levi, showcasing the power of compassion, family unity, and the protective love of God. Set against the backdrop of beautiful rural Virginia, this book captures the essence of Psalm 91:4, illustrating the warmth and comfort found under the wings of divine love.
Staunton, VA, April 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Levi Finds a Finch”: a warmhearted celebration of the joys found in helping others. “Levi Finds a Finch” is the creation of published author, Regina J. Shickel, a dedicated wife and lifelong resident of Virginia.
Shickel shares, “Find out what happens in an old barn when a little pup named Levi shelters a little injured bird inside. See family working together and meet two rascally squirrels named Tickles and Giggles. The pages come to life in beautiful rural Virginia.
“With every turn of a page, you will begin to realize just how loving and protective our God is over us. This delightful story is based on Psalm 91:4:
“He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.
“Also, this book includes a sweet nighttime prayer that is sure to build up your faith and confidence in the Almighty.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Regina J. Shickel’s new book weaves together themes of kindness, protection, and the reassuring embrace of God's love.
Consumers can purchase “Levi Finds a Finch” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Levi Finds a Finch,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
