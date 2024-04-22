Renae Bradley-Jones’s Newly Released “My Nursing Journey With God” is an Inspiring Testament to Faith and Healing
“My Nursing Journey With God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Renae Bradley-Jones is a heartfelt account of the author’s nursing career intertwined with her unwavering faith in God. Through poignant anecdotes and reflections, Bradley-Jones shares the profound lessons she has learned about faith, healing, and the power of divine guidance in the nursing profession.
Sinksgrove, WV, April 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Nursing Journey With God”: a captivating narrative that chronicles a remarkable career as a nurse, infused with a deep spiritual journey alongside God. “My Nursing Journey With God” is the creation of published author, Renae Bradley-Jones, is a Christian writer inspired by God. She has been a nurse for thirty-four years and has enjoyed her career and her country life. She enjoys all of God’s creation every day. She is so blessed. She prays, whoever reads this book will be inspired for their life’s journey. She lives in almost heaven, West Virginia, in the Appalachian Mountains, the most beautiful place on earth.
Bradley-Jones shares, “Do you want peace in your life, less stress, more prosperity? Do you want to feel safe and secure? You can have this in your life and career. God says, 'I will not leave you or forsake you.' But how close do you want to be to God? God inspired me to write this book. I am not a writer without His help. If this book can help one person in their journey, it will be worth everything to me. May God bless all that reads it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Renae Bradley-Jones’s new book is a poignant testament to the author’s deep faith and her dedication to serving others through the nursing profession. With its heartfelt narrative and uplifting message, this book is sure to inspire and encourage readers on their own spiritual and professional journeys.
Consumers can purchase “My Nursing Journey With God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Nursing Journey With God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
