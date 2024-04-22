Julia Ellifritt’s Newly Released "Miracle on Julia Street" is a Heartwarming Account of Unexpected Connections
“Miracle on Julia Street” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julia Ellifritt is an engaging story of friendship, romance, and faith. Set against the backdrop of different continents and cultures, this book explores the power of connection and the miracles that can arise from unlikely encounters.
Middleburg Heights, OH, April 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Miracle on Julia Street”: a captivating biographical reflection. “Miracle on Julia Street” is the creation of published author, Julia Ellifritt, a dedicated mother and social worker who is the education director at Cornerstone of Hope Bereavement Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Ellifritt holds a master’s degree from Case Western Reserve University in Social Work. Having been published in The American Journal of Hospice and Palliative Care and The Exceptional Parent, she was a founding board member of the Northeast Ohio Bereavement Council and teaches the Grief, Death and Loss course and Support Group Facilitation course at Case Western Reserve University’s Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences (MSASS). MSASS is ranked in the top ten graduate schools of social work in the country. With thirty-seven years’ experience in the bereavement field, she is a prolific writer and speaker, and has presented at over 680 workshops locally, nationally, and internationally.
Ellifritt shares, “Where would an independent, redheaded, suburban American woman bump into a fiery preacher man from Nigeria? How did sparks of both attraction and anger start to fly right away? Can a deep friendship or even a romance begin to form between people whose lives are so radically different in most every way possible?
“Little did they know that they would remain connected for many years ahead, even though they would live on different continents in a time where there were no computers, Internet, or cell phones to connect them. Miracle on Julia Street is the story of their relationship, as told through their correspondence and the author’s journals. Spanning more than a decade and two continents, their story is one of faith, discernment, trying to navigate cultural differences, and ultimately trusting a good God for the outcome of their lives.
“Is it a friendship? Sometimes. Is it a romance? Sometimes. Could it ever become a marriage? Miracle on Julia Street will keep you guessing to the end.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julia Ellifritt’s new book is a testament to the enduring power of human connection and the miracles that can occur when we open our hearts to others.
Consumers can purchase “Miracle on Julia Street” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Miracle on Julia Street,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
