Laverne Glover’s New Book, "Mom Raced Sailboats: A Story of Childhood Trauma and Resilience," Explores How the Author Managed to Overcome Her Childhood Traumas
Elmont, NY, April 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Laverne Glover, an American Council on Exercise (ACE) certified group fitness instructor, National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) certified personal trainer, and Yoga Alliance and Veterans Yoga Project certified yoga teacher, has completed her most recent book, “Mom Raced Sailboats: A Story of Childhood Trauma and Resilience”: a powerful memoir detailing the author’s experiences as a child growing up in a traumatic environment.
Author Laverne Glover has been active in the fitness and health industry since 1986. Her passion for this industry has touched the lives of hundreds of people seeking to enhance the quality of their lives. She believes that exercise should be incorporated into our lives as a vital element, without which one cannot survive. Laverne’s mission is to offer tools and methods based on her experiences for finding peace and love in this world, which has become detached from basic humanity, dignity, and care.
In “Mom Raced Sailboats: A Story of Childhood Trauma and Resilience,” the author describes the covert methods she used to survive childhood trauma and establish a root system without the conventions of security, identity, and safety present in her developmental years. It is a story about resilience.
“There are infinite untold stories of childhood trauma survivors,” writes Glover. “Hiding and harboring childhood trauma while continuing to navigate through this course of life is prevalent in our society, and it doesn’t discriminate. Fight-or-flight, or freeze, is the perpetual state for countless individuals struggling to develop and maintain secure roots.”
Published by Fulton Books, Laverne Glover’s book follows the author as she moves courageously forward, while acknowledging her wounds, liberating the mind, and embracing the uniqueness of her inner child. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Laverne weaves her tale in the hope of connecting with others who have experienced any kind of childhood trauma so that they may realize they are not alone and have the strength to overcome whatever trials they face.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Mom Raced Sailboats: A Story of Childhood Trauma and Resilience” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
