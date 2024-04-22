Author Meeyoung Choi’s New Book, "Love Letter: Children of Malawi, Africa," is a Brilliant Series of Letters by the Children of Malawi That Explores Their Daily Lives

Recent release “Love Letter: Children of Malawi, Africa” from Covenant Books author Meeyoung Choi is a heartfelt collection of letters and illustrations created by the children of Malawi aimed at helping readers from across the globe discover what their lives are like, from going to school to playing with friends, as well as their individual hopes and dreams.