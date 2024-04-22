Author Meeyoung Choi’s New Book, "Love Letter: Children of Malawi, Africa," is a Brilliant Series of Letters by the Children of Malawi That Explores Their Daily Lives
Recent release “Love Letter: Children of Malawi, Africa” from Covenant Books author Meeyoung Choi is a heartfelt collection of letters and illustrations created by the children of Malawi aimed at helping readers from across the globe discover what their lives are like, from going to school to playing with friends, as well as their individual hopes and dreams.
Fort Lee, NJ, April 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Meeyoung Choi, who has worked in the shipping and aviation finance industry for almost thirty years, has completed her new book, “Love Letter: Children of Malawi, Africa”: a collection of letters and illustrations created by the children of Malawi, Africa, documenting their lives, the struggles they face, and their ultimate hopes for their futures.
As a tough banker and negotiator, author Meeyoung Choi has worked in New York, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Korea, and has completed over $7 billion worth of transactions. At the age of forty, she experienced the death of a loved one, which impacted her life tremendously. She returned to the Lord and began philanthropic works in Malawi, Africa.
“Love Letter: Children of Malawi, Africa” contains 104 color-pencil drawings by children in Malawi, Africa—one of the poorest countries in the world but with a beautiful nickname: the Warm Heart of Africa. The story flowing through these beautiful paintings tells the reader about how the children’s lives are in Malawi and how pure their souls are.
“My first visit to Malawi was in 2012,” shares Choi. “I was going through a sorrowful period after death of a beloved one and was at a loss looking for an answer to the meaning of my vain money-chasing life. ‘Africa’ was the only item not crossed out on my bucket list, and I decided to join a sponsor group tour arranged by Good Neighbors, the largest NGO in Korea. I didn’t have a clue how that voyage would transform my life afterwards.
“I met hundreds of children at a primary school in the countryside tens of miles away from its capital. It was a school without school building. Classes were done on a bare muddy ground. Still, all children didn’t seem to care glistering in their pure smiles and greeted us so warmly. Malawi was one of the poorest countries in the world, and we all knew they were living incredibly harsh and grueling lives. In spite of such, they were more vibrant, more grateful, so kind and genuinely loving than I was. That was a shock, shameful one, to me.
“I was incomparably richer living a materially comfortable life but in misery, ungrateful, cynical, and confused. They awakened me that I had a wrong purpose and that I didn’t appreciate and embrace my own life fully.
“In my gratitude of this learning, I promised that I would do any things within my reach to help children in Malawi continue to dream, nourish and grow. This book was born in such a journey of the promise.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Meeyoung Choi’s new book will not only delight readers of all ages, but help the people of Malawi, as a portion of the profits from the book’s sale will be donated to help the country access food and clean water, as well as build schools and libraries.
Readers can purchase “Love Letter: Children of Malawi, Africa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
