Author Roger V. Logan, Jr.’s New Book, "History of the North Arkansas Baptist Association: Volume II," Follows the Mission of the Association’s Churches and Individuals

Recent release “History of the North Arkansas Baptist Association: Volume II” from Covenant Books author Roger V. Logan, Jr. is a compelling read that chronicles the mission history of the association’s churches and their members, reaching out from their own Jerusalem, located in four counties in northwest Arkansas, to the uttermost part of the world.