Author Roger V. Logan, Jr.’s New Book, "History of the North Arkansas Baptist Association: Volume II," Follows the Mission of the Association’s Churches and Individuals
Recent release “History of the North Arkansas Baptist Association: Volume II” from Covenant Books author Roger V. Logan, Jr. is a compelling read that chronicles the mission history of the association’s churches and their members, reaching out from their own Jerusalem, located in four counties in northwest Arkansas, to the uttermost part of the world.
New York, NY, April 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Roger V. Logan, Jr., a resident of Harrison, Arkansas, and a former judicial judge, has completed his new book, “History of the North Arkansas Baptist Association: Volume II”: a fascinating overview of the story behind the North Arkansas Baptist Association, and how the small yet mighty congregations within the association blossomed and grew to meet the spiritual needs of those both within their communities and beyond.
“The North Arkansas Baptist Association is associated with the Arkansas Baptist Convention and the Southern Baptist Convention. A history of the association was published in 1978,” writes Logan, Jr. “In the over forty years since that volume was written, a great deal has been undertaken and accomplished in the North Arkansas Baptist Association, and a considerable amount more has been learned about our earlier history as well. In a time when Baptist associations are thought to be on the wane, I believe the reader will agree that this one has been active and growing. The number of churches and missions grew to fifty-nine. Seventeen churches were organized in the twenty years Rev. Royce Sweatman was director of missions. The foreign and home mission activities of the association have grown tremendously. Mission work has been undertaken at home, in Arkansas, in other parts of North America, in South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, Israel, the Orient, India, and Africa. With cooperation from people from other area churches, a free medical clinic was commenced and operated in one church of the association for over a decade.”
The author continues, “A new generation has grown up since the last volume was published. There is now plenty of new material to fill a second volume of history. The need for the ministry of the association remains great. The benefits of its influence, especially in home and international missions and in benefitting small churches, are substantial.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Roger V. Logan, Jr.’s new book is a must-read for every believer, and is sure to provide both encouragement regarding the past mission advance and to challenge would-be missionaries and the churches that support them.
Readers can purchase “History of the North Arkansas Baptist Association: Volume II” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
