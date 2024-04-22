Author Peg Snyder’s New Book, “My Father On Earth As He Is In Heaven,” is a Powerful Account of How the Author Managed to Find Her Faith and Who Her Heavenly Father is
Recent release “My Father On Earth As He Is In Heaven” from Covenant Books author Peg Snyder is a compelling, faith-based read that follows the author along her path of discovery and faith as she learns to truly understand God, as well as His plans for her and the glory and salvation He offers to all those who are ready to accept Him and His kingdom.
New York, NY, April 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Peg Snyder, a loving wife and grandmother as well as a co-founder of Passion For Life Ministries Inc., has completed her new book, “My Father On Earth As He Is In Heaven”: a thought-provoking account of the author’s journey of discovery that helped facilitate her understanding of who God is, and how He is involved in the lives of His children.
Along with her husband, Jay, author Peg Snyder founded Passion For Life Ministries Inc., a missions organization equipping and releasing pastors and leaders throughout the US and internationally to share God’s love, the presence of Jesus, and the empowerment of the Holy Spirit with those who need hope and encouragement. Peg assisted Jay in pastoring a local church for over twenty years and currently ministers together with him internationally. While Peg loves traveling to the nations and loving the ones in front of her, the greatest joy of her life is her family consisting of her husband, their three grown children with their spouses, and grandchildren.
“What emotions, memories, or paradigms does the title ‘father’ evoke in you?” writes Peg. “Each of us have had different experiences with our fathers on earth, both positive and negative. We call God our Father in heaven, yet what does it mean to us for our daily lives? Within these pages, you will find simple yet profound parallels between very human natural experiences that beautifully portray the character of our Father God. You will discover how intimately deep and personal His love is for each of us in ways meant to encourage and strengthen you in your faith and perspectives for the life you live here on earth.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Peg Snyder’s new book will help readers open their hearts and minds to the Lord, allowing them to discover who their heavenly Father is, gliding them across the foundations of life into a place of trust and understanding. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Snyder shares her story in the hope of helping readers overcome their past pain and disappointments so that they can experience the peace, hope, and a fresh planting of joy that can only be nurtured in their life through God.
Readers can purchase “My Father On Earth As He Is In Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
