Lawrence Dixon’s New Book, "Jessie's Girl," is an Adventurous Novel Following Jesse James’s Daughter as She Continues the Family Legacy with a Team of Powerful Women

Recent release “Jessie's Girl” from Page Publishing author Lawrence Dixon is the story of Li’l Jessie, Jesse James’ illegitimate daughter. After her father’s death, Jessie decides to honor her family name and begin a life of gunslinging and bank robbing along with the help of other descendants of the infamous James gang.