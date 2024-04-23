Lawrence Dixon’s New Book, "Jessie's Girl," is an Adventurous Novel Following Jesse James’s Daughter as She Continues the Family Legacy with a Team of Powerful Women
Recent release “Jessie's Girl” from Page Publishing author Lawrence Dixon is the story of Li’l Jessie, Jesse James’ illegitimate daughter. After her father’s death, Jessie decides to honor her family name and begin a life of gunslinging and bank robbing along with the help of other descendants of the infamous James gang.
New York, NY, April 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lawrence Dixon, a singer and composer who has fallen in love with the art of the written word, has completed his new book, “Jessie's Girl”: a gripping and potent tale of female empowerment in the Wild West.
“Now rumor has it that the other four members of the Jesse James Gang wanted boys to carry on their legend,” writes Dixon, “but as fate would have it, four girls became the sons they never had…or did they? Now these were not ordinary women. These were daring, strong, tough courageous women; smiting out their destiny against all odds in a rugged and ruthless man’s world who simply refused to cook, clean, and wash for any man! You see, unbeknownst to her, Lil Jessie was smiting out her destiny even as a child. But one day, that child became a woman, and this is her story.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lawrence Dixon’s gunslinging tale follows Jessica, or Li’l Jessie for short, the illegitimate child of famous bank robber Jesse James. Despite the fact that Li’l Jessie was a secret, Jesse James had a deep affection for Li’l Jessie and her mother. James filled his daughter’s childhood with excitement, teaching her all he knew about horse riding and shooting guns.
After James was tragically killed, Li’l Jessie feels compelled to keep his name alive and follow in her father’s footsteps. She teams up with the other illegitimate children of Jesse James’ gang and forms a rowdy group of bank-robbing women who set out to take over the Wild West. “Jessie’s Girl” is sure to delight readers with its themes of adventure and female empowerment.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase "Jessie's Girl" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
