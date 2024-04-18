"Frances Perkins: Champion of American Workers," Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "Frances Perkins: Champion of American Workers" by Ruth Cashin Monsell. This book is published by HistriaYA, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for teens and young adults.
A captivating biography that tells the inspiring story of Frances Perkins, the first woman to hold a Cabinet-level position in the United States. As Secretary of Labor under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Perkins played a key role in shaping American labor policy during the New Deal era, fighting for workers’ rights, social justice, and economic security. From her early life in Maine to her historic tenure in Washington, D.C., this book traces Perkins’ remarkable journey and highlights her enduring legacy as a trailblazing woman in American politics.
Written in an engaging and accessible style even for young readers, this book is a must-read for anyone interested in American history, women’s history, and the fight for social justice. It also contains 16 pages of rarely seen photos illustrating the career of Frances Perkins.
Ruth Cashin Monsell of Camden, Maine, winters in Charleston, SC. She has always actively pursued the arts, including music, painting, and theater and enjoyed writing. This is her debut book. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Illinois Wesleyan University, began work on a Master’s degree on a Fellowship at American University, and received her M.S. in Education at Hofstra University. After graduation, she began an 18 year career in education and taught English, American history, art, music, and theater arts, in New York, Connecticut and Maine.
Frances Perkins: Champion of American Workers, by Ruth Cashin Monsell, 136 pp.+16 pp. b&w inserts, ISBN 978-1-59211-387-3, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at infot@hitriabooks.com
