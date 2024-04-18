The Legend Lives: Center Line Wheels Latest Designs Inspire a New Generation
Aftermarket wheel company spins new tales of innovation and the enduring spirit of automotive adventure.
Irvine, CA, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Just released, the legendary aftermarket wheels company Center Line launches long-awaited new styles nationwide.
Center Line Wheels is stepping back into the limelight after taking some time to painstakingly develop the latest wheels of their collection, the REV 2.0 (a modern take on a vintage look) and TELSTAR 2.0 (with elegant five-spoke design). These highly anticipated wheels have already gained popularity with muscle cars and hot rod enthusiasts.
An exciting finish choice for these fresh designs - and Center Line’s popular CONVO PRO 2.0 and AUTO DRAG 2.0 wheels - is the game-changing addition to their lineup: the all-new Satin Black finish - available for all styles in all sizes.
What makes Center Line Wheels so desirable? It all began in 1970, in the heart of California's fertile ground of hot rod culture, amidst the roar of engines and the scent of burning rubber, that the Center Line Wheels company was born. With meticulous attention to detail and a relentless pursuit of perfection, Center Line Wheels quickly gained a reputation for producing wheels of unparalleled quality and distinctiveness. The designs were revolutionary, featuring sleek lines, bold contours, and advanced materials that set them apart from anything else on the market.
The wheels were not just accessories; hot rod and muscle car enthusiasts everywhere coveted the unmistakable look and unparalleled technology that only Center Line Wheels could provide. Decades later, Center Line Wheels remains a beacon of excellence, inspiring a new generation of devotees.
The meticulously crafted Center Line Wheels collection presents re-engineered features on the classic designs, delivering a new level of performance. The CONVO PRO 2.0 (with convo lip, a Center Line trait), AUTO DRAG 2.0 (a fan favorite), and new REV 2.0 and TELSTAR 2.0 styles are all constructed from two-pieces - forged bottom and aluminum stamped lip - for optimum versatility. Crafted with other advanced techniques such as deep-drawn stamping and precision milling, the modernizations significantly improve the load rating of all the wheels, while still keeping true to the Center Line aesthetics.
From the streets to the tracks, the legend of Center Line carries on, its wheels spinning tales of innovation, reliability, and the enduring spirit of automotive adventure. The Legend Lives.
Center Line Wheels is expanding its sales footprint throughout the U.S. and Canada. Visit the just launched newly re-designed website for more product details: www.CenterLineWheels.com
About Center Line Wheels:
Founded in 1970 by Ray Lipper, an engineer, visionary wheel designer, and a noted SEMA Hall of Fame inductee, Center Line is recognized as the icon of wheel excellence because of their precision engineering and cutting-edge aesthetics. Center Line still thrives today after almost 50 years because they continue to inspire new generations with their innovative wheel designs.
www.centerlinewheels.com
Media Contact: Cyndy Geier
Phone: 877.283.6347
Email: md@centerlinewheels.com
Center Line Wheels is stepping back into the limelight after taking some time to painstakingly develop the latest wheels of their collection, the REV 2.0 (a modern take on a vintage look) and TELSTAR 2.0 (with elegant five-spoke design). These highly anticipated wheels have already gained popularity with muscle cars and hot rod enthusiasts.
An exciting finish choice for these fresh designs - and Center Line’s popular CONVO PRO 2.0 and AUTO DRAG 2.0 wheels - is the game-changing addition to their lineup: the all-new Satin Black finish - available for all styles in all sizes.
What makes Center Line Wheels so desirable? It all began in 1970, in the heart of California's fertile ground of hot rod culture, amidst the roar of engines and the scent of burning rubber, that the Center Line Wheels company was born. With meticulous attention to detail and a relentless pursuit of perfection, Center Line Wheels quickly gained a reputation for producing wheels of unparalleled quality and distinctiveness. The designs were revolutionary, featuring sleek lines, bold contours, and advanced materials that set them apart from anything else on the market.
The wheels were not just accessories; hot rod and muscle car enthusiasts everywhere coveted the unmistakable look and unparalleled technology that only Center Line Wheels could provide. Decades later, Center Line Wheels remains a beacon of excellence, inspiring a new generation of devotees.
The meticulously crafted Center Line Wheels collection presents re-engineered features on the classic designs, delivering a new level of performance. The CONVO PRO 2.0 (with convo lip, a Center Line trait), AUTO DRAG 2.0 (a fan favorite), and new REV 2.0 and TELSTAR 2.0 styles are all constructed from two-pieces - forged bottom and aluminum stamped lip - for optimum versatility. Crafted with other advanced techniques such as deep-drawn stamping and precision milling, the modernizations significantly improve the load rating of all the wheels, while still keeping true to the Center Line aesthetics.
From the streets to the tracks, the legend of Center Line carries on, its wheels spinning tales of innovation, reliability, and the enduring spirit of automotive adventure. The Legend Lives.
Center Line Wheels is expanding its sales footprint throughout the U.S. and Canada. Visit the just launched newly re-designed website for more product details: www.CenterLineWheels.com
About Center Line Wheels:
Founded in 1970 by Ray Lipper, an engineer, visionary wheel designer, and a noted SEMA Hall of Fame inductee, Center Line is recognized as the icon of wheel excellence because of their precision engineering and cutting-edge aesthetics. Center Line still thrives today after almost 50 years because they continue to inspire new generations with their innovative wheel designs.
www.centerlinewheels.com
Media Contact: Cyndy Geier
Phone: 877.283.6347
Email: md@centerlinewheels.com
Contact
Center Line WheelsContact
Cyndy Geier
714-990-2233
centerlinewheels.com
Cyndy Geier
714-990-2233
centerlinewheels.com
Categories