Loveforce International Releases Two New Songs for Earth Day and a Controversial Song About Marriage
On Friday, April 19th, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. Two will be in honor of Earth Day and a third will be about marriage.
Santa Clarita, CA, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 19, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. Two of them are oriented towards Earth Day. The other song is about marriage but may be controversial.
The new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton is entitled "Suffer Suffer." Using nothing more than an acoustic guitar and the power of her voice, Anna Hamilton creates a powerfully unforgettable rendition of an Indie Acoustic Folk song she wrote for Earth Day. It attempts to offer a stirring and insightful look at the loss of species, disrespect for native peoples, and for the planet we call home. This song is one of 4 singles Loveforce International is releasing in April in honor of Earth Day 2024.
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “World Anthem.” It serves two purposes. Lyrically, it is a release for Earth Day because it talks about Planet Earth issues. It also attempts to be an anthem and a message song that anyone from any Nation can relate to. Melodically, the song uses Electronic and Pop-Rock dance rhythms which might make the message danceable.
Ever Controversial, Covid-19's latest release is a short, Indie Hard Rock Instrumental entitled “Nagging Wifeache.” It features a guitar riff played relentlessly over and over again. The song’s title came from one of the band members, who said it reminded him of his wife nagging him to take out the garbage.
“We are releasing three memorable songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. "They are each memorable for different reasons, but they are memorable nonetheless,” he continued.
All three new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
