Facing Marital Ruin Christian Wife Fights Demonic Darkness in New Book, "Teach Me to War"
Harrisburg, PA, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sonia and Derek McLeod are excited to announce the release of their powerful new book, Teach Me to War. This honest and stirring memoir brings the reader through the struggles and triumphs of their tumultuous Christian marriage.
Teach Me to War brings to light Derek's battles with lust, religion, and pride. With raw honesty and open vulnerability, readers are taken on this journey of a marriage and family on the precipice of ruin. Blinded by pride and religion, Derek could not see the dark place he was in. Finally, at her breaking point, Sonia, uttered the life-changing words, "Get out!" Little did either one of them know that this would be the point at which God would usher in profound change, leading not only Derek, but both of them to a deeper walk through a cross-country journey with God.
Faced with a decision to pursue after her husband, she focuses instead of crying out to her true husband, Jesus. Infused with what can only be described as supernatural strength, Sonia builds a firm foundation of prayer and standing on God’s Word. Teach Me to War is not just about the heart of a woman after her husband, it is about the heart of God after his own bride, the Church.
"This book isn't just about our struggles," says Sonia Gwen McLeod. "It's about a Heavenly husband after His wayward and harlot wife and how He loves and pursues her despite her rebellious ways."
Teach Me to War is a powerful and inspiring read for couples seeking to strengthen their faith and marriages. It is a testament to the love of a Heavenly Father for anyone who has walked away from His presence.
Teach Me To War is available through most bookstores and major online retailers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
What are readers saying?
“Teach Me To War should be on the desk of every biblical, marriage and family counsellor.” - D. Lampman
“By far the most anointed and amazing book I have ever read.” - B. Ince
