Shoplooks Named Finalist in 16th Annual Shorty Awards
Shoplooks’ influencer marketing campaign for Uniqlo has been nominated in the YouTube Partnership category.
Los Angeles, CA, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shoplooks, a leading performance-based influencer marketing platform catering to brands and content creators, has been selected as a finalist in the 16th Annual Shorty Awards under the YouTube Partnership category. The nomination celebrates the influencer marketing collaboration between Shoplooks and Uniqlo that successfully increased sales and exposure for the brand in 2023.
The Shorty Awards, known for honoring excellence in social media and digital content, acknowledged Shoplooks’ outstanding partnership campaign with Uniqlo, which generated outstanding results in both brand sales, engagement, and visibility.
Thousands of entries have been submitted this year in various Shorty Award categories under Campaign, Content & Design, Industry, and Celebrity & Influencer Partnership awards, among others. The final selection for the YouTube Partnership category included entries from industry giants like Samsung, Google, and the National Football League.
Shoplooks’ campaign, "YouTube Creators Embrace Uniqlo Lifewear," showcased the versatility and quality of Uniqlo's Lifewear collection through the authentic voices of fashion and lifestyle content creators. This strategic collaboration highlighted the seamless integration of Uniqlo's brand mission into influencer-driven YouTube content and successfully delivered outstanding ROI for the brand.
"Being nominated for a Shorty Award alongside the biggest names in marketing is truly humbling. This recognition inspires our team to keep pushing boundaries and craft even more creative and impactful influencer marketing campaigns that drive results," said Miji Sarwono, Head of Shoplooks. “We believe we are right on track towards even greater achievements on behalf of our equally amazing partners."
The 16th Annual Shorty Awards Gala will be held on May 22 at Tribeca 360º in downtown NYC, where the final winners will be announced. Public voting for the Audience Honor Award is open daily until April 30, 2024.
The complete list of finalists is available on the Shorty Awards website: www.shortyawards.com/16th/finalists
For more information about Shoplooks and our partnership initiatives, please visit www.shoplooks.com.
About Shoplooks
Shoplooks is an industry-leading influencer network, dedicated to utilizing our database of influencers in developing long-lasting partnerships and top-tier campaigns. Currently operating across many key verticals and markets, we have amassed over 260,000 influencers globally and continue to strive for quality growth.
For more information visit www.shoplooks.com.
Follow Shoplooks on social media:
● LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/shoplooks
● Instagram: www.instagram.com/shoplooks_official
● Twitter: twitter.com/Shoplooks_KOL
● Facebook: www.facebook.com/ShoplooksHQ
The Shorty Awards, known for honoring excellence in social media and digital content, acknowledged Shoplooks’ outstanding partnership campaign with Uniqlo, which generated outstanding results in both brand sales, engagement, and visibility.
Thousands of entries have been submitted this year in various Shorty Award categories under Campaign, Content & Design, Industry, and Celebrity & Influencer Partnership awards, among others. The final selection for the YouTube Partnership category included entries from industry giants like Samsung, Google, and the National Football League.
Shoplooks’ campaign, "YouTube Creators Embrace Uniqlo Lifewear," showcased the versatility and quality of Uniqlo's Lifewear collection through the authentic voices of fashion and lifestyle content creators. This strategic collaboration highlighted the seamless integration of Uniqlo's brand mission into influencer-driven YouTube content and successfully delivered outstanding ROI for the brand.
"Being nominated for a Shorty Award alongside the biggest names in marketing is truly humbling. This recognition inspires our team to keep pushing boundaries and craft even more creative and impactful influencer marketing campaigns that drive results," said Miji Sarwono, Head of Shoplooks. “We believe we are right on track towards even greater achievements on behalf of our equally amazing partners."
The 16th Annual Shorty Awards Gala will be held on May 22 at Tribeca 360º in downtown NYC, where the final winners will be announced. Public voting for the Audience Honor Award is open daily until April 30, 2024.
The complete list of finalists is available on the Shorty Awards website: www.shortyawards.com/16th/finalists
For more information about Shoplooks and our partnership initiatives, please visit www.shoplooks.com.
About Shoplooks
Shoplooks is an industry-leading influencer network, dedicated to utilizing our database of influencers in developing long-lasting partnerships and top-tier campaigns. Currently operating across many key verticals and markets, we have amassed over 260,000 influencers globally and continue to strive for quality growth.
For more information visit www.shoplooks.com.
Follow Shoplooks on social media:
● LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/shoplooks
● Instagram: www.instagram.com/shoplooks_official
● Twitter: twitter.com/Shoplooks_KOL
● Facebook: www.facebook.com/ShoplooksHQ
Contact
ShoplooksContact
Naomi Ganhinhin
+639054855791
http://shoplooks.com
Naomi Ganhinhin
+639054855791
http://shoplooks.com
Categories