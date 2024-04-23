Author Leonard M. Roth’s New Book, "Presents of Mind: The Book," Follows a Young Man Targeted by Alien Invaders and Diabolical Criminals After a Super Chip is Implanted
Recent release “Presents of Mind: The Book” from Page Publishing author Leonard M. Roth centers around Ralph and Annie, whose lives are forever changed when alien scientists implant a super chip in Ralph’s brain, imbuing him with incredible powers. Ralph becomes a target for dangerous alien and human criminal forces that are after the chip for their own nefarious purposes.
Houston, TX, April 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leonard M. Roth, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a former trial and family law attorney, has completed his new book, “Presents of Mind: The Book”: a gripping Sci-Fi fantasy that follows Ralph Wenger, a brain-damaged young man who, after crossing paths with alien scientists on the run from their enslavers, is implanted with a super chip that gives Ralph incredible abilities and make him a target for a dangerous race of aliens and criminal forces in Atlanta.
Born in 1946 in Houston, Texas, author Leonard M. Roth graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with honors before signing up for active duty in the Army Reserves, leaving the Reserves six years later as a sergeant in a Houston unit that taught military schools like Command and General Staff College. After graduating from the University of Texas School of Law, Roth passed the bar, got married in 1972, and began the practice of law soon thereafter. For the next fifty years, the author was an active trial attorney practicing in the areas of criminal defense, family law, and appellate law, finally becoming a Family Law Specialist in 1989 and, thereafter, exclusively focusing on Family Law for the next thirty-plus years of his practice. Leonard has been married to his wife, Barbara (Barbie), for fifty-two years; has a now-forty-five-year-old son, Andy; a daughter-in-law, Shaina; and a three-year-old grandson, Elliott, who lives in North Carolina.
Roth shares, “Four billion light-years from Earth in an uncharted area of the universe is the planet Cryptx, which is mercilessly ruled by a draconian alien race that has enslaved the Cryptxian inhabitants of the planet. Scientists have been compelled to create a super chip that could bestow on the vile ruling power great, overarching powers. In a deadly, daring long-shot clandestine attack on the secret research facility, scientists steal the forbidden research they have been forced to create and escape the planet in pursuit of freedom. But have they truly escaped the planet and the Black Galactic Guard that cruelly polices Cryptx and protects the ruling party?
“On Earth, Ralph Wenger, a young man who was seriously injured as a child in an accident where he lost his family, has been left mentally challenged and under the cruel care of a doctor/guardian in Atlanta, Georgia. In a backwoods area of Georgia, Ralph and the alien scientists inadvertently cross paths; and the stolen chip is temporarily implanted in the young man’s brain solely to communicate with Ralph, setting in motion a momentous fight of good against evil and a love story for the ages between Ralph and a very skeptical beauty, Annie Pickering, a Georgia Tech student, heading back from Savannah to Atlanta to start her last semester.
“The story careens and intertwines with a race against time by Ralph and Annie attempting to stay ahead of the profoundly evil, more powerful forces hell-bent on killing Ralph and all others in their way to retrieve the chip from Ralph’s brain and to gain the wondrous powers the chip provides to the ultimate possessor.”
Published by Page Publishing, Leonard M. Roth’s enthralling tale will take readers on the ride of a lifetime as Ralph and Annie come to grips with the otherworldly powers of the chip and the mind-numbing terror of impending death at the hands of more powerful pursuers, requiring ingenuity and stealth to survive. Ultimately, the question devolves to what the present from Cryptx means for Ralph’s and Annie’s future together—if, against all odds, they can live to enjoy it.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Presents of Mind: The Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in 1946 in Houston, Texas, author Leonard M. Roth graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with honors before signing up for active duty in the Army Reserves, leaving the Reserves six years later as a sergeant in a Houston unit that taught military schools like Command and General Staff College. After graduating from the University of Texas School of Law, Roth passed the bar, got married in 1972, and began the practice of law soon thereafter. For the next fifty years, the author was an active trial attorney practicing in the areas of criminal defense, family law, and appellate law, finally becoming a Family Law Specialist in 1989 and, thereafter, exclusively focusing on Family Law for the next thirty-plus years of his practice. Leonard has been married to his wife, Barbara (Barbie), for fifty-two years; has a now-forty-five-year-old son, Andy; a daughter-in-law, Shaina; and a three-year-old grandson, Elliott, who lives in North Carolina.
Roth shares, “Four billion light-years from Earth in an uncharted area of the universe is the planet Cryptx, which is mercilessly ruled by a draconian alien race that has enslaved the Cryptxian inhabitants of the planet. Scientists have been compelled to create a super chip that could bestow on the vile ruling power great, overarching powers. In a deadly, daring long-shot clandestine attack on the secret research facility, scientists steal the forbidden research they have been forced to create and escape the planet in pursuit of freedom. But have they truly escaped the planet and the Black Galactic Guard that cruelly polices Cryptx and protects the ruling party?
“On Earth, Ralph Wenger, a young man who was seriously injured as a child in an accident where he lost his family, has been left mentally challenged and under the cruel care of a doctor/guardian in Atlanta, Georgia. In a backwoods area of Georgia, Ralph and the alien scientists inadvertently cross paths; and the stolen chip is temporarily implanted in the young man’s brain solely to communicate with Ralph, setting in motion a momentous fight of good against evil and a love story for the ages between Ralph and a very skeptical beauty, Annie Pickering, a Georgia Tech student, heading back from Savannah to Atlanta to start her last semester.
“The story careens and intertwines with a race against time by Ralph and Annie attempting to stay ahead of the profoundly evil, more powerful forces hell-bent on killing Ralph and all others in their way to retrieve the chip from Ralph’s brain and to gain the wondrous powers the chip provides to the ultimate possessor.”
Published by Page Publishing, Leonard M. Roth’s enthralling tale will take readers on the ride of a lifetime as Ralph and Annie come to grips with the otherworldly powers of the chip and the mind-numbing terror of impending death at the hands of more powerful pursuers, requiring ingenuity and stealth to survive. Ultimately, the question devolves to what the present from Cryptx means for Ralph’s and Annie’s future together—if, against all odds, they can live to enjoy it.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Presents of Mind: The Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories