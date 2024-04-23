Author Leonard M. Roth’s New Book, "Presents of Mind: The Book," Follows a Young Man Targeted by Alien Invaders and Diabolical Criminals After a Super Chip is Implanted

Recent release “Presents of Mind: The Book” from Page Publishing author Leonard M. Roth centers around Ralph and Annie, whose lives are forever changed when alien scientists implant a super chip in Ralph’s brain, imbuing him with incredible powers. Ralph becomes a target for dangerous alien and human criminal forces that are after the chip for their own nefarious purposes.