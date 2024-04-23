Author C.A. Sobey’s New Book, "Marked or Sealed," Tells of the Timeless Struggles Between Light and Darkness, Exploring Courage, Love, and the Ultimate Sacrifice
Recent release “Marked or Sealed” from Covenant Books author C.A. Sobey is a thrilling tale that follows a young woman who is the chosen one that must travel between the present and past in order to free humanity from their technological oppressors, all while facing off against unimaginable and immortal forces of darkness.
New York, NY, April 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- C.A. Sobey has completed her new book, “Marked or Sealed”: a fascinating tale set in a world that teeters on the precipice of enslavement through a microchip implant and an army of original fallen angels who seek to find immortality for their offspring.
Born and raised in South Africa, author C.A. Sobey holds a fascinating and diverse background, from providing backstage coordination for international rock concerts, to owning and managing a successful helicopter company, JNC Helicopters, for fifteen years in Durban, South Africa. Sobey immigrated to America nine years ago and has now settled in rural Russellville, Kentucky, where she is presently the Airport Manager at 4M7. Her life has been filled with exciting experiences that have inspired her passion for storytelling.
Sobey writes, “Hanna must straddle two worlds—the present, where microchips are poised to oppress humanity; and the ancient realm of immortals seeking to build an unstoppable army. She must journey back to the time of the Knights Templar, unearthing the secrets they have guarded through centuries to thwart the Watchers’ malevolent plans.
“In a tapestry of fantasy, history, and adventure, Hanna navigates treacherous alliances, harnesses her powers, and faces dark forces that threaten her family and all humanity.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, C.A. Sobey’s new book is the author’s debut novel, and will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow Hanna on her quest to save mankind from an overwhelming darkness. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Sobey masterfully blends together reality with fantasy while drawing upon her own unique perspective to leave a lasting impact on her audience, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Marked or Sealed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
