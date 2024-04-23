Author C.A. Sobey’s New Book, "Marked or Sealed," Tells of the Timeless Struggles Between Light and Darkness, Exploring Courage, Love, and the Ultimate Sacrifice

Recent release “Marked or Sealed” from Covenant Books author C.A. Sobey is a thrilling tale that follows a young woman who is the chosen one that must travel between the present and past in order to free humanity from their technological oppressors, all while facing off against unimaginable and immortal forces of darkness.