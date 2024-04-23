Author Susan Stover’s New Book, "His Kind Intent: Fully Known, Deeply Loved, Wholly Valued," Explores the Incredible, Lasting Love That Jesus Has Available for All People

Recent release “His Kind Intent: Fully Known, Deeply Loved, Wholly Valued” from Covenant Books author Susan Stover is a compelling and eye-opening look at how God deeply loves and cherishes all His children, revealing the ways He makes His intentions known to those willing to open themselves up to His glory and ultimate love.