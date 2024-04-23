Author Susan Stover’s New Book, "His Kind Intent: Fully Known, Deeply Loved, Wholly Valued," Explores the Incredible, Lasting Love That Jesus Has Available for All People
Recent release “His Kind Intent: Fully Known, Deeply Loved, Wholly Valued” from Covenant Books author Susan Stover is a compelling and eye-opening look at how God deeply loves and cherishes all His children, revealing the ways He makes His intentions known to those willing to open themselves up to His glory and ultimate love.
Billings, MT, April 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Susan Stover, a mother of three grown daughters and grandmother of three who currently lives in Montana with her two cats, has completed her new book, “His Kind Intent: Fully Known, Deeply Loved, Wholly Valued”: a powerful, faith-based read designed to help readers discover Jesus’s love for them and all his followers.
“For some time now, I have wanted to write a book telling people how much God loves them and give them real substantive proof from the Word of God that He is who He says He is,” writes Stover. “As I watch the world around me and see the chaos and pain in people’s lives, I am convinced that ‘what the world needs now is love, sweet love,’ as the line in that long-ago song says. Many people have the idea that God is hard, harsh, and demanding. While God does certainly get angry at sin and does demand an atoning for sin, He is ever longing to have us know Him and to receive His love and to reciprocate that love. He longs to save us, restore us, heal us, and give us good lives despite the evil world in which we live.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Stover’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to share her love of Jesus and will help readers from all walks of life open their hearts and minds to the Lord while encouraging them to forge a lasting relationship with Him that will help them through life’s darkest moments to reach the eternal promise of salvation.
Readers can purchase “His Kind Intent: Fully Known, Deeply Loved, Wholly Valued” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
