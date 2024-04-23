Author Yader Hernandez’s New Book, "The Mighty: Overcomer," is a Fascinating and Engaging Novel Written to Bring All Readers Closer to God
Recent release “The Mighty: Overcomer” from Newman Springs Publishing author Yader Hernandez offers an engaging story that is satisfactory for the edification of God’s purpose in each reader.
Miami, FL, April 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Yader Hernandez, who has experienced the Word of God for years, has completed his new book, “The Mighty: Overcomer”: a young adult fictional story based on God’s eternal purpose.
After an infestation of phantasms creates havoc on the island villages of Town Real, Ivan, the king and priest, and all the Truecians are once again called to put an end to the foreign menace. This time around, horses won’t be the primary chosen source of transportation. They are going to need something with the capacity to float. Forty years after the enemy dried out a branch of the river and left the Overcomer ship shipwrecked, it has been rebuilt and is now ready to rule the waterways.
With the application of biblical knowledge and searing force, the Truecians will have to battle phantasms and their dark influence to free the five island villages they are tasked to visit. Inside this imposing cannon-wielding ship, things get feisty as well, leading Ivan to navigate through troubles in his own growing family and debilitating confusion within the group.
Author Yader Hernandez writes, “Cinthia changed and left to speak to the merchant, while Vixy stayed home to scan through inventory spreadsheets from her family business. When Ivan wasn’t around, she was the person to approve or disapprove important changes suggested for the village. Paradise Crafty Village had become a major attraction for townspeople, and its popularity had grown since the Truecians decided to call it home. It had captivated the imaginations of people to such a degree, that they would make the walk just to hear what was new and take on its beautiful scenery.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Yader Hernandez’s exciting tale invites readers to join the king and priest, the Overcomer, the lion, the Altar of Gold, and the Truecians as they clash against forces that fill the air and control the islands of the river.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Mighty: Overcomer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
