Janice Emma-Alessi’s New Book "Karma: The Peacemaker Dog" Centers Around a Friendly Dog as She Recounts Her Days of Making Others Proud of Her Through Making Good Choices
Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Janice Emma-Alessi, a physical education and health teacher for over twenty years in the inner city, has completed her most recent book, “Karma: The Peacemaker Dog”: a charmer story that follows the daily life of a Doberman named Karma, who approaches each new experience with a positive outlook and strives to learn something new every day.
Prior to teaching, author Janice Emma-Alessi worked in several community centers, and her passion was always to give back to where she grew up and dedicate herself to teaching inner-city children. For the author, it was both a rewarding and a pleasurable experience working with the students she taught during those years. She hopes to continue reaching out to parents and children who might benefit from her books.
“‘Karma: The Peacemaker Dog’ is a children’s book for teachers, parents, and children,” writes Janice. “The book is appropriate and beneficial and can be utilized in a school setting or at home. This book can be used as a tool for a read-aloud. The reader/audience, after reading this book, will be able to discuss topics such as the importance of working together to achieve a common goal, tolerance/inclusion, and reflecting on one’s actions. In addition, the child will gain insight and comprehend what responsibility, respectfulness, and kindness mean.”
Published by Fulton Books, Janice Emma-Alessi’s book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Karma’s exciting journeys, such as playing with friends and going to the vet. With colorful artwork to help bring Janice’s tale to life, “Karma: The Peacemaker Dog” will delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive this riveting tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Karma: The Peacemaker Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Prior to teaching, author Janice Emma-Alessi worked in several community centers, and her passion was always to give back to where she grew up and dedicate herself to teaching inner-city children. For the author, it was both a rewarding and a pleasurable experience working with the students she taught during those years. She hopes to continue reaching out to parents and children who might benefit from her books.
“‘Karma: The Peacemaker Dog’ is a children’s book for teachers, parents, and children,” writes Janice. “The book is appropriate and beneficial and can be utilized in a school setting or at home. This book can be used as a tool for a read-aloud. The reader/audience, after reading this book, will be able to discuss topics such as the importance of working together to achieve a common goal, tolerance/inclusion, and reflecting on one’s actions. In addition, the child will gain insight and comprehend what responsibility, respectfulness, and kindness mean.”
Published by Fulton Books, Janice Emma-Alessi’s book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Karma’s exciting journeys, such as playing with friends and going to the vet. With colorful artwork to help bring Janice’s tale to life, “Karma: The Peacemaker Dog” will delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive this riveting tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Karma: The Peacemaker Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories