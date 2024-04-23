Larissa Gimlett’s New Book, "The Beginning of the End," Centers Around a Small Community’s Attempts to Make a New Way of Life After a Zombie Apocalypse Takes Hold
Spokane, WA, April 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Larissa Gimlett, who has a passion for art and enjoys both drawing and writing short stories, has completed her most recent book, “The Beginning of the End”: a compelling novel that follows the lives of a small community trying to survive in a zombie apocalypse, attempting to make the best out of a horrific situation.
Larissa begins her tale, “It was three weeks after the first outbreak known as necrotizing fasciitis, only this was a mutation that got into the brain, making people go crazy and start eating people. At first, the news was just reporting ‘this new mystery drug from Mexico.’ We all know that’s a load of BS! After about a week, people started going into a coma. For weeks, there was no news, nothing; then all of a sudden, there were no more antibiotics; other medications started disappearing off the shelves—no cold meds and no painkillers. Then coma patients started waking up—not just waking up, but they were going utterly mad and started eating the nursing staff, as well as others who were taking care of them. That was when everything stopped—no power, no Internet, and no phones. Those of us who were left started trying to survive by any means necessary. Some were able to stay in a group; others were on their own. I thought that people eating people was the worst of my problems, but no, that was just the start. Soon people became desperate to survive, to eat. Starving became a big reason why most died outside of being turned into a zombie. The ones willing to do anything to survive were the worst of all. This is the story of my family and the struggles my best friend and I had to deal with in order to survive this apocalypse.”
Published by Fulton Books, Larissa Gimlett’s book will leave readers spellbound as they follow the daily lives of survivors struggling to find a new normal amidst the chaos and death surrounding them. Expertly paced and character driven, Gimlett offers up a stunningly human and worthwhile addition to the zombie apocalypse genre that readers won’t be able to put down.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Beginning of the End” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
