Sweda Whyte Crawford’s Newly Released, “OVERTHROWING THE EVIL SPIRIT OF SLEEPLESSNESS,” is a Powerful True Account of Spiritual Warfare and Victory
“OVERTHROWING THE EVIL SPIRIT OF SLEEPLESSNESS: A True Personal Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sweda Whyte Crawford is a compelling narrative that offers profound insights into spiritual warfare and deliverance from the bondage of sleeplessness and infirmities.
New York, NY, April 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “OVERTHROWING THE EVIL SPIRIT OF SLEEPLESSNESS: A True Personal Story”: a personal journey of battling the evil spirit of sleeplessness and finding liberation through the power of faith and prayer, is the creation of published author, Sweda Whyte Crawford.
Whyte Crawford shares, “'OVERTHROWING THE EVIL SPIRIT OF SLEEPLESSNESS' is a powerful and dynamic spiritual warfare book for everyone or anyone who has been held captive by this wicked and evil principality of witchcraft. The Bible is clear; it is through the power of knowledge that we will be delivered. This book offers powerful spiritual warfare knowledge and insights that are taken from the Word of God and guided by the Holy Spirit. It has been practiced by the author and has brought about total deliverance from what she thought would have been impossible.
“The evil spirit of sleeplessness has had its cruel arms around the author’s life for such a long time. After years of sleeplessness and restlessness accompanied by other demons and their attacks, the author finally found deliverance. It was God’s powerful warfare sword that cut the evil and deadly witchcraft spirit of sleeplessness out of Sweda’s life and gave her victory over this evil principality, in the mighty name of Jesus the Christ. Through her search for help and her experiences, Sweda came to realize that millions of people throughout the world today are under the power and control of this evil spiritual being known as sleeplessness.
“Many are crying out for help and for a permanent solution, as the physical remedies are merely temporary relief for some people. This book explains her cries for help and how desperately she herself had sought what she thought was help—sleeping pills, medications, therapy, and even going to the enemy, Satan himself, ignorantly seeking anything that could help her to have or get some sleep. Sweda tells it all in the book. And it is her prayer that if you are attacked by the spirit of sleeplessness, you too will find permanent deliverance as you read through the pages of this book. See also her other book, Breaking Free from the Shackles of Witchcraft.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sweda Whyte Crawford’s new book is a testament to the power of faith and the unwavering love of God in overcoming spiritual battles.
Consumers can purchase “OVERTHROWING THE EVIL SPIRIT OF SLEEPLESSNESS: A True Personal Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “OVERTHROWING THE EVIL SPIRIT OF SLEEPLESSNESS: A True Personal Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
