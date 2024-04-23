Sweda Whyte Crawford’s Newly Released, “OVERTHROWING THE EVIL SPIRIT OF SLEEPLESSNESS,” is a Powerful True Account of Spiritual Warfare and Victory

“OVERTHROWING THE EVIL SPIRIT OF SLEEPLESSNESS: A True Personal Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sweda Whyte Crawford is a compelling narrative that offers profound insights into spiritual warfare and deliverance from the bondage of sleeplessness and infirmities.