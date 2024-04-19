Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories Hosts 2nd Annual “Thunder-Rode BikeFest” During Arizona Route 66 Bike Week
For the 2nd year, Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories hosts Thunder-Rode BikeFest during Route 66 Bike Week in Northern Arizona - 3 Days of Bikes, Beauties, and Bands April 26 - April 28, 2024.
Kingman, AZ, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories will be hosting the 2nd annual “Thunder-Rode BikeFest” from April 26th-28th, 2024 at 102 E. Beale Street, Kingman, Arizona. Thunder-Rode BikeFest will feature three days of motorcycle rally activities, including: a motorcycle street market, Miss Thunder-Rode search, motorcycle contest, and live music. Admittance is free for the entire weekend to all guests. Full details can be found on the Thunder-Rode BikeFest website at https://thunderrodebikefest.com.
The fun-filled three day event kicks off Friday morning, April 26 at 9:00 a.m. The daily schedule for visitors to Thunder-Rode BikeFest is 9am – 7pm, for all three days of the event. Live music can be enjoyed from 1pm – 5pm. The featured musical line-up is Karaoke Hosted by Scojo on Friday, April 26; 8-Kilo Cat on Saturday, April 27; and Whiskey Throttle on Sunday, April 28.
Food vendors will be available to all attendees throughout the three day event. Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories is also within walking distance to several delectable restaurants in the downtown Kingman area. Free ice and water, clean restrooms, and an air conditioned shop to cool off inside will also be available to all attendees. This year’s event includes a large shade tent with misters.
40+ Street Market Vendors will have booths and tables set up for shoppers to browse local, handmade, and motorcycle related items. Vendor Alley is a unique shopping experience for the motorcycle enthusiast. Vendors interested in selling their goods at Thunder-Rode BikeFest can contact Sherry at 928-377-3608 or sherry@thunder-rode.com. Vendor investment is $100 per table without electricity for all three days or $150 per table with electricity for all three days.
Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories will crown Miss Thunder-Rode during Thunder-Rode BikeFest. Miss Thunder-Rode will adorn the cover of the 2025 Thunder-Rode Bike Calendar which supports homeless veterans through the efforts of Veterans United Arizona. Miss Thunder-Rode will also serve as a representative of Thunder-Rode during events and promotions throughout the year. She will receive free biker related gifts on a monthly basis during her reign. The Miss Thunder-Rode Semi-Finals will be held Saturday, April 27th. The Finals and crowning of Miss Thunder-Rode will be held Sunday, April 28. Miss Kylee, the 2023 Miss Thunder-Rode winner, will be on-site to crown the new 2024 Miss Thunder-Rode. To participate in the Miss Thunder-Rode search, ladies should contact Sherry at 928-377-3608 or sherry@thunder-rode.com.
Thunder-Rode BikeFest will also feature a motorcycle contest, biker games, and fellowship with brothers and sisters of the motorcycle community from across the United States. The highly sought after Thunder-Rode BikeFest t-shirts are available and on the website for purchase. This year’s event will also feature beer and liquor sales with proceeds benefiting the American Legion Post, which supports veterans and other charities throughout Kingman and Mohave County all year long.
Thunder-Rode BikeFest is sponsored by Full Throttle Law. The motorcycle injury lawyers at Full Throttle Law have years of experience in the court, on the streets, showing up to events, and even championing the cause of riders’ rights in state and national politics. Learn more at https://www.fullthrottlelaw.com. Thunder-Rode BikeFest is also sponsored by Denny’s of Kingman. For over 65 years, as America's Diner, Denny’s has been bringing people together over classic American comfort food 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Denny’s brings joy and comfort in many ways, with the common thread being their dedication to giving back to the communities in which they serve. https://locations.dennys.com/AZ/KINGMAN
For businesses seeking opportunities to reach the motorcycle community, several sponsorship packages are available. Gold Sponsorships, Silver Sponsorships, and Stage Sponsorships are open to reach thousands of consumers. The ability to hang a business banner at the event is also available for minimal investment. Last year, 3000-5000 motorcycle enthusiasts attended Thunder-Rode BikeFest and the numbers are expected to continue to climb as the event increases in popularity year after year.
Thunder-Rode BikeFest is centrally located in Kingman, AZ along the Heart of Route 66. Those participating in Route 66 Bike Week will find Thunder-Rode BikeFest easily, right off the I-40 onto Beale Street, less than ½ mile from the I-40 exit in historic downtown Kingman, Arizona. Kingman, Arizona is a short riding distance from many scenic towns and attractions, including, but not limited to: Cool Springs (20 mi), Park Dam (84 mi), Las Vegas (107 mi), Chloride (23 mi), Skywalk at Grand Canyon West (72 mi), Hackberry (29 mi), Peach Springs (51 mi), Grand Canyon Caverns (63 mi), Seligman (73 mi). Thunder-Rode BikeFest is also in close proximity to other motorcycle happenings in Northwest Arizona during Route 66 Bike Week: Oatman Bike Week on the Arizona Sidewinder (28 mi), Saddlesore Ranch in Golden Valley (16 mi), Mohave Valley Raceway (49 mi), and the Bullhead River Run (34 mi).
Jack Alexander
928-377-3608
thunderrodebikefest.com
928-377-3608
thunderrodebikefest.com
