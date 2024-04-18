Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes Vice President, Small Business Relationship Manager
Spencer Savings Bank is proud to welcome Matthew Anderson as Vice President, Small Business Relationship Manager to our Small Business Finance division. Our Small Business Finance division, recently formed, has been performing exceptionally well. We are excited to partner with Matthew in supporting our small business community throughout New Jersey.
Elmwood Park, NJ, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank, one of New Jersey’s strongest community banks, is pleased to welcome Matthew Anderson as Vice President, Small Business Relationship Manager. He assumes the role within the Bank’s Small Business Finance division, which was recently launched this past year and is experiencing great success.
At Spencer, Anderson will be focusing on servicing all his clients’ business banking and business lending needs and providing a superior client experience.
Anderson brings over 20 years of banking industry experience to Spencer’s Small Business Finance division. Prior to joining Spencer, he held various leadership positions at large financial institutions in the tri-state area. He is a strong business banking sales executive who is known for building strong client relationships and committed to helping small businesses thrive.
“We are pleased to welcome Matthew to our Commercial Banking team,” stated Sergio Musacchio, Senior Vice President and Small Business Finance Director. “Matthew is a strong leader with great experience and really invested in seeing his clients succeed. At Spencer, we look forward to his partnership in continuing to help our NJ small business community grow and thrive!”
Anderson resides with his family in Monmouth County and is a proud father of three children. He is very active in the community, dedicating his free time volunteering at charitable organizations as well as a soccer and basketball coach.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has about $4 billion in total assets and operates 27 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
Contact
Spencer Savings BankContact
Anita Guerrero
201-703-3800 x. 8421
https://www.spencersavings.com/
